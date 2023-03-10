Euclid Transactional Announces Global Promotions, including Nine New Managing Directors

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, today announced 30 promotions, including nine senior promotions to Managing Director. The promotions underscore the strength and depth of Euclid Transactional's team and the firm's commitment to offering best in class service across its seven offices in North America and Europe.

"Euclid Transactional views the growth and development of our team as key to our work with clients and brokers," said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional. "These promotions build upon our key strengths at Euclid Transactional and reflect the depth of talent our firm is able to offer clients every day."

"The M&A landscape has seen major changes in the past year, and we've worked to grow and build our team in the areas with the most potential impact for clients," Kit Westropp, Managing Principal, EMEA added. "We are proud to have a team of talented, experienced industry professionals who work incredibly hard to provide best-in-class service for our clients."

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 4,950 policies, for deals with a combined value of over $3.95 trillion. Insureds have received claims payments of over $500 million from policies issued by Euclid Transactional.

The nine new Managing Directors include the following individuals who have made significant contributions to Euclid Transactional and bring years of extensive industry experience to our clients:

Underwriting

Claims

The additional newly announced promotions span Euclid Transactional's global claims, underwriting, counsel, and analyst teams and include individuals in the following roles:

North America : Nicole Daniell – Claims Associate to Claims Senior Associate Abigail Kennedy – Claims Analyst to Claims Senior Analyst Emily Luong – Claims Analyst to Claims Senior Analyst Denise Veliky – Assistant Vice President, Claims to Vice President, Claims

Lila Ammeen – Paralegal to Senior Paralegal



Kendal Longmore – Counsel to Senior Counsel



Tziporah Pill – Counsel to Senior Counsel

Jeremy Feinberg – Assistant Vice President to Vice President



Andrew Kim – Assistant Vice President to Vice President



Victoria Riley – Vice President to Senior Vice President

Diana Calautti – Associate to Senior Associate



Vikash Dodani – Associate to Senior Associate



Emilie Kilfoil – Analyst to Senior Analyst



Jake Liebler – Senior Analyst to Associate



Sydney Lodge – Senior Analyst to Associate



Camille Pham – Senior Analyst to Associate



Artha Zhang – Senior Analyst to Associate

EMEA: Edward Chow – Associate to Assistant Vice President, Underwriter Freddie Sargent – Associate to Assistant Vice President, Underwriter Luke Williams – Associate to Assistant Vice President, Underwriter

Vikita Devchand – Analyst to Associate

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Toronto, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is an affiliate of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its partners with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

Euclid Transactional is an equal opportunity employer who recruits, employs, trains, compensates and promotes regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual or affectional orientation, disability, age, veteran status, and other protected status as required by applicable law. Euclid Transactional is committed to promoting and maintaining a diverse, inclusive environment where different backgrounds, characteristics and viewpoints are valued. To advance this commitment, we have formed and empowered a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to help us put diversity, equity, and inclusion at the center of our hiring process and our company culture—and build a team that better reflects our desire for more equal representation in everything we do.

