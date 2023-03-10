Life Time Expands Presence in Orange County with March 10 Athletic Country Club Opening at Lakeshore Development in Irvine

Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine serves as key anchor within mixed-used development with 94,000-square-foot health and wellness retreat featuring breathtaking beach club, fitness offerings and amenities for all ages

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today opens its newest location, Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine. The 94,000-square-foot athletic country club, located at 18007 Von Karman Ave, joins Laguna Niguel and Rancho San Clemente as the Company's third Orange County destination. The club, along with its 120 new team members, will bring new energy to the Lakeshore development, making it easier for Irvine and other Orange County residents to invest in their health and overall quality of life.

Life Time opens its third athletic country club in Orange County, CA on March 1, 2023 (PRNewswire)

Our opening at Lakeshore brings together so many amenities creating the premier health and wellness destination.

"It's a thrill to open our third Life Time athletic country club in Orange County and serve the community with our wellness offerings for all ages," said Jeff Zwiefel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Life Time. "Our opening at Lakeshore brings together so many amenities creating the premier health and wellness destination with our athletic club, the outdoor park, lake, walking spaces and more."

Highlights of Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine include:

For more information on membership, features and amenities, visit the Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine website or call 949-739-6300. Following a 6am to 10pm schedule March 10-12, Life Time will be open starting March 13 from 4:00am to Midnight seven days a week. Follow Life Time on social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 34,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

