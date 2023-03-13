Adam Rekasie Joins Cetera Investors

Rekasie brings more than $100 million in assets under administration to Cetera Investors from Citizens Security

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), an at-scale wealth hub that offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support and services, announced today that Adam Rekasie has joined Cetera's branch community, Cetera Investors.** Previously affiliated with Citizens Securities, Inc., Rekasie has 17 years of experience as financial advisor and manages approximately $106 million in assets under administration, as of January 30, 2023*.

(PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to be joining a collaborative and dedicated community and the destination of choice for financial professionals seeking to expand their practices with an experienced partner committed to growth," Rekasie said. "Cetera's industry-leading service, growth resources, technology and support are clear differentiators and I look forward to elevating my business for years to come."

"With Adam's extensive financial planning experience and dedication to clients, we have no doubt he will thrive at Cetera Investors," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "We welcome Adam to the Cetera Investors community and anticipate continued success for his business as we collaborate to deliver exceptional client service and achieve Adam's business goals."

Formed through a 2019 acquisition, Cetera Investors has displayed exponential growth. Rekasie joining Cetera Investors represents the latest recruiting win for Cetera communities, which attracted a record $13 billion in 2022.



Click here for more information about Cetera's tools and resources for financial advisors.

About Cetera Financial Group®

An at-scale wealth hub, Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera instead creatively addresses advisors' and institutions' unique needs, whether they are seeking to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Cetera's approach empowers advisors to affiliate in whichever way they deem most appropriate. During the professional life cycle of their practice, the Cetera wealth hub helps to ensure each advisor's affiliation model identifies and ignites growth levers in a way that helps increase the value of their practice, people, and legacy. Cetera delivers holistic, unbiased financial planning and advice to Main Street investors, helping them achieve their version of financial wellbeing at all life stages. For financial professionals, Cetera provides growth and succession resources, an enhanced advisor tech stack and importantly, an experience where financial professionals don't feel like a number, but an integral part of Cetera's rich and thriving ecosystem.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $322 billion in assets under administration and $115 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 14,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera up to January 30, 2023.

**Cetera Investors is a marketing name of Cetera Investment Services. Securities and Insurance Products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group