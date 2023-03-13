AES Recognized as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for Tenth Consecutive Year

Recognition by the Ethisphere Institute honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices

ARLINGTON, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) has been recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the tenth consecutive year that AES has received this designation and this year is one of only nine honorees in the energy sector.



"We are honored to receive the World's Most Ethical Companies designation for a tenth year. This is a tribute to all our people and reflects our emphasis on maintaining the highest standards in our work, our operations, and our corporate practices," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and CEO. "Every person at AES shares in this honor – for 2023 and for each year we've earned this recognition over the past decade."

"At AES, we put a premium on conducting business with the highest standards of integrity," said Paul Freedman, AES General Counsel. "AES has always been a values-driven company, and our people share a common purpose of working to improve lives and accelerating a greener, smarter energy future."

"Ethics matter. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to AES for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 48 industries.

The World's Most Ethical Companies announcement follows other recent honors recognizing AES' leading business practices, including being named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company; one of the 100 Just Companies in the US by JUST Capital; one of the Top 250 Best Managed Companies by the Wall Street Journal and The Drucker Institute; and as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. Learn more at www.aes.com .

