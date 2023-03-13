Business Break
Bamboo Insurance Has No Direct Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MIDVALE, Utah, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Insurance, a reimagined insurance organization offering a customer-driven experience through ease and innovation, announced today it has no direct exposure to Silicon Valley Bank through depository, lending, investing or other relationships. The organization has identified six vendors and partners that have a banking relationship with Silicon Valley Bank; however, Bamboo does not anticipate any service interruptions at this time and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Bamboo Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Bamboo Insurance)
About Bamboo Insurance
We're a growth-oriented insurance organization on a mission to deliver an easy and innovative insurance experience with an unwavering focus on customer advocacy.  We're using data and technology to simplify the insurance process, while enhancing transparency for our partners and policyholders.  For more information on Bamboo Insurance, visit our site at www.bambooinsurance.com

Follow us on InstagramFacebook, and LinkedIn.

Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services (Bamboo) is Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046; AZ License #3000209096; CA License #0M31082.

Bamboo Insurance Media Relations
Becca Powell
Director of Marketing
bpowell@bambooinsurance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bamboo-insurance-has-no-direct-exposure-to-silicon-valley-bank-301770211.html

SOURCE Bamboo Insurance

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.