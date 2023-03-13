GOL Linhas Aéreas launches Sabre Ancillary IQ

Sabre's innovative AI-based solution will help GOL create personalized traveler experiences and drive incremental ancillary revenue

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SÃO PAULO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and GOL Linhas Aéreas, Brazil's largest domestic airline, today announced the carrier's successful implementation of Sabre Ancillary IQ™, an AI-based solution designed to help create personalized offers for travelers and drive incremental ancillary revenue opportunities for airline customers.

Ancillary IQ supports airline retailing strategies by dynamically pricing individual ancillaries and enabling the creation of ancillary bundles. This solution uses machine learning to identify ancillary buying patterns in real time and optimize pricing to increase conversion and ensure that travelers can easily book the experience that they want. The initial implementation of Ancillary IQ with GOL will focus on seats with additional ancillaries becoming available later this year.

"Our purpose is to offer our passengers the best travel experience in the industry which is why the GOL brand has become synonymous with innovation and service," said Renzo Mello, director of channels sales at GOL Linhas Aéreas. "Having Sabre as our key technology partner helps us maintain our commitment to customers while continuing to grow our business. By adopting Sabre Ancillary IQ, we will be able to provide passengers with their preferred choices during the booking process across channels so they can create the unique experiences they want."

Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL began operations in 2001 and has quickly grown to become one of largest airlines in South America, with over 80 destinations in Brazil, South America, the Caribbean, and the United States.

"Like Sabre, GOL has a long history of innovation and firsts that have helped evolve today's airline and travel industry," said Garry Wiseman, chief product officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Given our shared commitment to innovation, it makes sense that GOL would be the first customer to deploy Sabre's new, intelligent ancillary solution to deliver the outstanding services that travelers have come to expect from the airline."

Sabre Ancillary IQ is part of Retail Intelligence, the first suite of products powered by Sabre Travel AI™ technology and uses advanced machine learning models to test and learn in the moment. A result of Sabre's long-term partnership with Google, Sabre Travel AI is an innovative capability, which integrates Sabre technology with Google Cloud's state-of-the-art AI technology and advanced machine learning services.

This new agreement marks an expansion of Sabre's engagement with GOL. In addition to the Sabre Ancillary IQ, GOL also relies on a broad portfolio of Sabre solutions to help manage airline operations and revenue including:

SabreSonic, Sabre's Passenger Service System

Revenue Optimizer , a solution helping to maximize network revenue

Digital Workspace to give airline agents more efficient tools to manage the passenger experience

Technology solutions such as Sabre Intelligence Exchange IX Apps and the Sabre API Hub to easily integrate with in-house and third-party solutions that fit the airline's unique needs

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, besides several codeshare and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13,700 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

