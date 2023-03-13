Liberty HealthShare Sponsors Exponential 2023

CANTON, Ohio, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare is blessed to have been a sponsor of Exponential 2023, the world's largest church multiplication gathering, held last week in Orlando, Florida.

Exponential 2023 focused on reviving evangelism and giving church's tools to accomplish the mission of Jesus, create a safe place for people to belong before they believe and reach those who are lost. It was attended by more than 5,000 church leaders, pastors and planters from multiple denominations all involved with establishing and growing churches. The three-day event featured more than 800 speakers, 150 workshops and multiple worship services.

"It was such a blessing to be able to attend Exponential and be in fellowship with church leaders from across the country who were energized to spread the Gospel and be evangelists for Jesus," said Pastor Wes Humble, Liberty HealthShare's director of community engagement.

"We had the opportunity to talk with hundreds of like-minded people about the biblical values of our ministry and how Liberty HealthShare might play a role in their good work," he added.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for nearly 90,000 members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round, with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

