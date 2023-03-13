PARK HYATT NEW YORK REFRESHES THE BRYTE RESTORATIVE SLEEP SUITE WITH NEW BRYTE BALANCE™ MATTRESS

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Hyatt New York, the luxury five-star urban oasis located in the heart of Midtown and within steps of New York City's most iconic landmarks and destinations, announces the refresh of its Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite s featuring Bryte Balance™, the next-generation version of The Restorative Bed™ by Bryte, as its centerpiece.

Perfectly timed for Sleep Awareness Week and the start of Daylight Savings Time, the National Sleep Foundation's annual campaign to raise awareness of sleep as a crucial measure of overall health, Park Hyatt New York's refresh of the Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite is in keeping with the hotel's focus on catering to the growing desire of guests for personalized in-suite wellness amenities and curated luxury experiences.

Like each of the award-winning hotel's 92 suites, the residential-style, one-bedroom Bryte Restorative Sleep Suites are a sanctuary of comfort and function, as well as a serene haven thoughtfully designed to buffer guests from New York City's notable ongoing and energetic ambiance.

Introduced in late 2022, the Bryte Balance takes the concept of a better night's sleep to a level all its own. Powered with Restorative Intelligence, the king-size bed offers Somnify™, a multi-sensory relaxation experience that synchronizes calming sleep-inducing sounds with soothing motions to ease the mind into a peaceful state and help guests fall asleep faster, as well as a Rebalancing™ system that continually orchestrates personalized support and comfort via a matrix of intelligent cushions to minimize waking episodes.

Bryte Balance also has Dual Comfort Tailoring™, enabling sleepers to personalize support settings on each side of the bed for tailored comfort according to their personal needs and preferences. Come morning, cocktail hour, meeting time, or whenever a guest needs to rise, the Silent Wake Assist feature begins gradual movement beneath the sleeper 15 minutes prior to the guest's preferred wake time, ensuring they rise pleasantly rather than via the startling jolt of an alarm clock…

