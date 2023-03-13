Primasun Supports National Sleep Foundation's Sleep Awareness Week®

The clinically supported sleep disorders solution pairs up with veteran sleep health organization as both educate audiences about the connection between sleep and mental health

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primasun , an end-to-end, clinically-supported solution for addressing sleep disorders, announced today it is proud to support the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) during Sleep Awareness Week® this year, as both organizations reach and educate audiences about the important relationship between sleep and mental health.

During the 25th anniversary of its Sleep Awareness Week, Primasun and the NSF are raising awareness of just how impactful sleep is in shaping our quality of life, while sharing resources individuals can use to achieve healthier sleep.

As part of this year's campaign, Primasun and the NSF are shining a light on the relationship between sleep and mental health. As conversations about mental health have seen an uptick in recent years, many individuals are unaware of how their sleep is linked to their mental health and overall well-being. New research from the NSF found that over half of adults (55%) with poor sleep health also reported mild or greater levels of depressive symptoms – demonstrating the critical relationship between healthy sleep and mental wellness.

Across its digital ecosystem, Primasun is empowering individuals to take control of their health. Primasun's newly-launched resource hub centralizes educational blogs, physician insights, and research-backed advice to help individuals develop healthy sleep habits, and guides them to additional clinical resources.

"Breaking the cycle of bad sleep calls for educating the public about the importance of sleep health and guiding patients on their journey to quality sleep," said Primasun CEO Jonathon Lobbins. "We're proud to support the National Sleep Foundation and extend the transformative power of sleep to more people, while Primasun leads a movement towards happier, healthier days – delivered by a reliable good night's rest."

"As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sleep Awareness Week, we want to thank and recognize Primasun for both their industry leadership and sponsorship support of the premier awareness and education campaign for sleep health. NSF is committed to helping anyone and everyone be their Best Slept Self®," said John Lopos, National Sleep Foundation CEO.

Visit Primasun's resource hub at www.jointhesleepmovement.com to learn more about sleep's impact on overall well-being and the path to quality, healthy sleep.

About Primasun

Primasun , formed by a joint venture between ResMed and Verily, is an end-to-end clinically-supported solution that connects patients with coordinated sleep care. Primasun uses cutting-edge sleep technology and insights from world-class researchers to power its comprehensive digital platform. Combining access to board-certified sleep physicians for treatment, personalized coaching, and educational resources all in one app, Primasun guides patients to happier, healthier lives.

For more information, please visit primasun.com.

About The National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

