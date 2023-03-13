SPECTRUM BUSINESS® OFFERS SMB CUSTOMERS FREE UNLIMITED SPECTRUM MOBILE™ FOR ONE YEAR

Charter's Promotion Helps Small Business Owners Stay Connected with Customers, Employees from Any Location

STAMFORD, Conn., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Count small business owners among those now eligible to take advantage of Charter Communications' offer of one free line of Unlimited Spectrum Mobile service for a year. Charter, which launched the free mobile line promotion for residential customers as part of its industry-leading Spectrum One rollout last fall, is now making it available to new and existing Spectrum Business customers*, the company announced today.

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Under the promotion, new customers who sign up for Spectrum Business Internet and Business Voice or Business Connect can get one free line** of Unlimited Spectrum Mobile for Business – regularly $29.99/month – for 12 months. Additionally, current customers can qualify for one free line of unlimited mobile when they add Business Internet or Voice, or they can get a second line for free when they add Spectrum Mobile service to their existing Internet service.

"Charter is focused on providing small business owners with cost-effective, reliable and secure connectivity solutions so they can thrive in today's competitive world," said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Charter. "By combining Spectrum Mobile's superior wireless experience with our business broadband and voice services, small business owners will have access to a complete communications solution that will keep them connected with their customers and employees from any location."

Spectrum Business Connectivity Solutions

Charter's Spectrum Business brand caters to the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses throughout the company's 41-state footprint by providing scalable and cost-effective broadband communications solutions, including:

Spectrum Business Internet with data speeds from 300 Mbps up to 1 Gbps available across Charter's footprint, with no modem fees or data caps;

Spectrum Business Connect with RingCentral with voice, text and video conferencing capability that enables business owners to work from anywhere;

Spectrum Business Voice with unlimited local and long-distance calling and more than 35 advanced calling features for businesses; and

Spectrum Mobile for Business with the fastest overall wireless speeds when combined with WiFi***, Speed Boost, access to 5G at no extra cost, unlimited talk and text, and no additional taxes and fees. Spectrum Mobile is the nation's fastest-growing mobile provider****.

More information about Spectrum Business is available at www.spectrum.com/business.

*Spectrum Business Internet required. Auto-pay required. For Unlimited, speeds are reduced after 20 GB of usage per line. Restrictions apply. For details, refer to Spectrum.com/policies/mobile-terms.

**One free Unlimited Mobile line per business customer.

***"Fastest wireless speeds" claim based on Global Wireless Solutions' combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

****Based on year end 2022 subscriber data among top 3 carriers.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.