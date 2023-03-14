Eyemart Express Optimizes One-Stop Shopping Experience for Time-Strapped Shoppers

National optical retailer provides hassle-free and affordable eye care all in one place, all in one day thanks to next-door doctors, friendly service, and skilled in-store lens techs

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyemart Express is making it easier for time-strapped and budget-conscious shoppers to see clearly faster by reducing the traditional process for buying glasses by nearly 334 hours—all in one place, all in one day. The national optical retailer's convenient and affordable approach to eye care can be completed start-to-finish—from comprehensive eye exams to finished glasses—in approximately two hours.

The move to optimize the experience shopping for glasses comes as Americans are strapped for time—spending more than of 62% of the day working, performing household activities, and caring for family members, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' American Time Use Survey. Eyemart Express has partnered with professional eye doctors to provide hassle-free, comprehensive eye exams next door to all stores across the country. Shoppers simply bring their new prescription to the Eyemart Express store where friendly associates help customers select from the retailer's assortment of 2,000 frames—at accessible price points—for adults and children. Highly skilled in-store lab techs can deliver quality glasses with free same-day speed—over 80% of glasses are finished in one hour. Some products like complex prescriptions may require additional time.

"Our local lens labs operate with the highest work ethic and care to provide convenience to shoppers," says Christian Hendricks, Vice President of Lab Operations at Eyemart Express. "We are proud to transform the experience to see clearly in the communities that we serve. Our lens technicians are true artisans."

The retailer's innovative processes to provide eye care all in one place, all in one day are overseen by a leadership team that offers more than 300 years of combined optical expertise and optical manufacturing experience. In addition, Eyemart Express' lab technology and extensively trained technicians permit the company to manufacture a wide range of same-day prescriptions.

Eyemart Express stores provide glasses for everyone and every budget. Find the nearest storefront and schedule an eye exam, today by visiting https://www.eyemartexpress.com.

About Eyemart Express

National optical retailer Eyemart Express is known for helping people see clearly faster with affordable glasses and free same-day service—over 80% of glasses are finished in one hour. The company was founded in 1990 and ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. Based in Farmers Branch, Texas, the company has 245 stores across 42 states. With an average Google rating of 4.8, Eyemart Express associates provide friendly service to help adults and kids select from more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Versace, and Paw Patrol. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit https://www.eyemartexpress.com/.

