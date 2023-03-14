Gibraltar Business Capital Launches Gibraltar Equipment Finance

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibraltar Business Capital (GBC) is pleased to announce the launch of its new equipment financing business, Gibraltar Equipment Finance (GEF). GEF provides term financing solutions complementing GBC's asset based lending products and furthers GBC's strong track record of business lending innovation.

GEF will provide equipment loans and leases from $1-$20 million, focusing on growth, asset modernization and special situation opportunities. GEF's product offering will center on mission-critical machinery and equipment assets across diverse industries, including, manufacturing, distribution, transportation/logistics, healthcare, food and beverage, construction, telcom, and technology related sectors.

GEF will be led by equipment finance industry veteran Jeffry S. Pfeffer, serving as President. Jeff brings more than 35 years of innovative credit, lending, and equipment financing experience. He has co-founded, built, and sold successful middle market equipment finance businesses including American National Bank and Trust Co. of Chicago Equipment Leasing and CapX Partners.

Throughout his career, Jeff has led over $1 billion of funding in growth and liquidity themed capital to hundreds of small and mid-sized companies. Pfeffer will partner with GBC CEO Scott Winicour and leverage GBC's platform to amplify the value offered to the market.

"The combination of Jeff's depth of experience, our platform and the strong capital backing of our partners is a compelling product launch mix," said Winicour. "We're excited about our growth prospects and what this means for our ability to serve the market in more ways."

"I am excited to combine my network with Gibraltar's industry network and trusted brand to offer growth capital solutions to middle market companies in the U.S. and Canada," said Pfeffer. "The Gibraltar platform now supports more middle market business needs with creative and flexible equipment financing solutions."

This new business venture continues GBC's market success as a portfolio company of multi-billion-dollar specialty finance company, Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). The partnership with Hercules Capital, Inc., which began in 2018, has amplified Gibraltar's financing capabilities, including an up market expansion and now this new product line launch.

About Gibraltar Business Capital:

Chicago-based Gibraltar Business Capital is a well-capitalized, specialty finance company delivering working capital in the form of asset-based loans from $5 to $100 million. Gibraltar is an expert financial partner providing lower mid-market companies nationwide access to capital when they need it most to solve challenges or fuel growth at any stage of the business lifecycle. With more than 70 years of experience, Gibraltar's team is trained to listen, think differently, and take unique circumstances into account. Gibraltar Business Capital is a portfolio company of multi-billion dollar specialty finance company Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). For more information, visit www.gibraltarbc.com.

About Gibraltar Equipment Finance:

Gibraltar Equipment Finance (GEF), an affiliate of Gibraltar Business Capital, provides machinery and equipment loans and leases from $1 to $20 million to support middle market company growth and special situations. Launched in 2023 by industry leaders with 25+ years' equipment finance experience, GEF compliments Gibraltar Business Capital's offering in the non-bank asset-based lending marketplace. For more information, visit www.gibraltaref.com.

