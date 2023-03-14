SMA Technologies and Jack Henry Collaborate to Improve Operational Efficiencies for Banks & Credit Unions

HOUSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Technologies , a leading provider of automation solutions for financial services and the maker of OpCon Workload Automation & Orchestration, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Jack Henry™ to include banks after successfully scaling digital business transformation with OpCon for Jack Henry's credit union clients.

SMA Technologies will help banks using Jack Henry's SilverLake data center to automate and orchestrate workflows with other applications, data, and processes the institutions manage on-premises.

According to a recent Jack Henry study, 44 percent of financial institution CEOs ranked operating efficiency as the most important strategic priority, with automation being a key component.

"We have enjoyed strong collaboration with SMA for many years supporting credit unions on the Symitar EASE platform, and now we are excited to bring the power of OpCon's automation and orchestration to banks in our SilverLake datacenter," said Jonathan Baltzell, Senior Managing Director of Core Processing Services with Jack Henry. "Working with a purpose-built automation provider that has extensive industry expertise helps us continue to offer robust and flexible solutions."

SMA Technologies CEO Todd Dauchy added, "Expanding our relationship with Jack Henry will increase operational efficiencies for credit unions and banks across America so they can invest time and energy where it matters most: accountholder experience. Jack Henry has decades of experience innovating and improving banking experiences, and we are excited to expand our relationship with them."

This additional collaboration allows API connectivity to streamline the workflow management between financial institutions and Jack Henry data centers. In addition, the agreement supports OpCon to OpCon connectivity, giving SilverLake and EASE customers increased visibility and control while allowing them to automate workflows between core processing and other applications and data still managed on-premises.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.™

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About SMA Technologies

SMA Technologies is the maker of OpCon, the leading workload automation and orchestration platform for banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial services businesses. The platform delivers enterprise power and scalability without the complexity or cost. OpCon enables companies to easily automate manual tasks and seamlessly orchestrate workloads across business-critical operations, saving time and reducing cost by eliminating human error and deploying IT resources on strategic initiatives. More than 1,000 clients trust SMA with their mission-critical operations. Please visit www.smatechnologies.com to learn more.

