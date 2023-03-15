Acceldata Expands Data Observability Platform with New Data Reliability Capabilities

New Capabilities Streamline Data Operations to Solve Complex Data Reliability Challenges, Delivering up to 20x Performance Gains

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceldata , the market leader in data observability, today announced significant enhancements to its data reliability solution , including no-code/low-code options, intelligent alerting, targeted recommendations, and self-healing capabilities to solve the most complex data reliability challenges while improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

The supply chain for delivering trusted data has proven to be a top priority as modern organizations realize the business-critical value of data analytics. Data must have the highest degree of reliability in order to stay compliant and market-ready, yet data teams continue to face poor data freshness, completeness, and quality, limiting the ability for organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions.

Legacy data quality tools built for relational databases are unable to address data reliability issues at cloud scale. Several data observability tools focus on first-order metrics such as freshness and volume, which do not address the complex needs of enterprise data teams. Acceldata's new, highly scalable data reliability engine automates and scales to handle the most complex data quality challenges across thousands of data pipelines in near real-time. Customers can now process hundreds of terabytes of data using the new engine that scales to any volume of data. New capabilities include:

Intelligent alerting: Alerting and advanced warning capabilities to prioritize and quickly identify, isolate, and remedy unreliable data. Alerts provide comprehensive insight into standard and advanced configurations across an organization's compute, pipeline, policy, and more.

Targeted recommendations: ML-based recommendations for out-of-the-box (OOB) data reliability use cases. Recommendations are included for specific occurrences such as pattern changes of data tables, unused data artifacts, and addition of checks to proactively resolve operational issues.

Self-healing: Automated remediation features, which eliminate operational costs, reduces engineering burden, and accelerates the time to respond and resolve incidents.

No-code, low code, and complex rule authoring: Low-code visual capabilities for data teams to build their own data reliability rules or get started quickly with pre-built templates. Users can author rules in four different implementation languages to solve for complex enterprise use cases.

"Data operations and architecture teams require a new approach to support data reliability needs for Data and Analytics that goes far beyond the current generation of data quality," said Ashwin Rajeeva, co-founder and CTO of Acceldata. "Having reliable data is critical as it moves and transforms in real-time across the modern data stack. Acceldata is committed to continually enhancing our data observability platform to provide the most comprehensive reliability solution that addresses the most complex data quality challenges efficiently and at scale."

This news comes on the heels of Acceldata's $50 million Series C funding round , announced just last month, and an impressive 2022, netting 100% YoY growth of new logos in the Fortune 500. The company has also recently appointed Mike McQuaid as chief revenue officer to drive go-to-market operations. In addition, Acceldata has achieved the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 certification, a recognition that validates its commitment to delivering the highest standards for security, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy of information processed by its systems.

Acceldata will be at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit March 20-22, 2023 in Orlando, FL. CEO and co-founder Rohit Choudhary will present alongside Satish Padiyar, data & analytics solutions divisional vice president at Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) on "How HCSC is Building and Managing Data Products Using Data Observability'' on Monday, March 20th at 1:45 pm ET. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Acceldata executives at booth #517 to learn how data observability can be a vital part of your business strategy and add significant value to modernization initiatives. Click here to register for the event.

Click here to learn more about Acceldata's data reliability solution and request a demonstration here .

