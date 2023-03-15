The America Project Present's Scott LoBaido's Patriot Art Show Fundraiser With Special Guest Speaker, Tom Homan

*Attendees get a special opportunity to purchase tickets to our Mar-A-Lago Fundraiser with Tom Homan and President Trump!

WEST PALM BEACH MARRIOTT, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott LoBaido is not just any patriotic artist, LoBaido is a founding father of the creative conservative movement. Born and raised in NYC. Come watch his contemporary patriotic art show, learn about each piece's inspiration and have an opportunity to bring one home!

LoBaido found his creative calling back in the early nineties when he ventured into the art world to search for his niche, only to find that the art world was filled with America-hating, Flag-desecrating, progressives. That is when his life as an artist changed. For the last 30 years this Artist has painted our Stars and stripes on Veteran post buildings, schools, firehouses, Hospitals, police stations, cars, and canvases, throughout every state in America. His mission was to bring attention, respect, Honor, to our great American Flag, through the unusual suspect….Art.

Don Jr. purchased one of Scott's paintings and posted to his social media! (PRNewswire)

The Activist- With paint and brush and his voice, LoBaido has also gained national notoriety for his 30 years of pro-American activism by fighting the PC, woke, cancel-culture radicals that are destroying this great Nation.

"The Relentless Patriot" A feature Documentary film on this passionate American artist is due out Summer 2023. See the movie trailer at scottlobaido.com

His first major art exhibit in Florida will feature dozens Of his incredibly diverse styles portraying versions of Old Glory, Patriotic Portraits, and some not so flattering Paintings featuring, Pelosi, Harris, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, etc.

There will also be a special unveiling of his most epic painting to date.

This is one art exhibit you do not want to miss!!

A portion of each sale will go to support the Rights and Freedoms of Americans like yourself!

