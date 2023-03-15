EcoFlow Receives Prestigious 'Vendor of the Year' Award from HSN

HSN also presents EcoFlow with Customer Engagement & Experience Award at the 2022 Vendor Excellence Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and energy solutions company, received the celebrated "Vendor of the Year" award from HSN, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, at its 2022 Vendor Excellence Awards, an annual event recognizing vendors and guests for innovation, commitment and overall excellence.

EcoFlow has collaborated with HSN to provide customers with a wide range of category-leading portable power stations as part of the brand's commitment to making access to power easier than ever.

"EcoFlow continuously demonstrates their commitment to the HSN customer through regular process improvement, diligent responsiveness to experience feedback and a creative approach to bring newness in their on-air presentation, all of which helps engage and inspire our shoppers," stated HSN Chief Merchandising Officer, Rob Robillard. "Their dedication to the HSN business has yielded them the Vendor of the Year Award , the top honor at our annual Vendor Excellence Awards program. This accolade paired with their Customer Engagement & Experience Award truly illustrates their thoughtful and unwavering approach to excellence."

EcoFlow was also awarded with HSN's Customer Engagement & Experience Award, which honors vendors that connect with customers to celebrate people, passion and product whenever shoppers want to engage.

"We've experienced tremendous success in the six years since we founded our brand and launched our first product through a relentless focus on innovation that meets the needs of our customers," said Ryan Oliver, EcoFlow's Head of Communications for North America.

"We are honored to accept these awards from HSN. Our collaboration with them has been a big part of our success story and we look forward to continuing our relationship in order to best communicate and engage with our customers," Oliver said.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and portable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces.

