Navistar names Stefan Palmgren Executive Vice President, Production and Logistics

LISLE, Ill., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefan Palmgren has been named Executive Vice President, Production and Logistics at Navistar as of June 1, 2023. Palmgren will serve on Navistar's Executive Board and report to Mathias Carlbaum, President and CEO.

Palmgren will be responsible for guiding the strategic direction of all manufacturing, supply chain and logistics activities at Navistar. Most recently, he was Head of Industrial Operations Production at the TRATON Group. He will continue to serve in this role as part of the TRATON Truck Board with responsibility for global production of the TRATON Group.

"As supply challenges continue to affect our industry, we are finding opportunities to better address key challenges and build capabilities within our manufacturing, supply chain and logistics areas. I am pleased to welcome Stefan to Navistar as his leadership will allow us to meet customer needs today in an agile way, while also accelerating the impact of sustainable mobility," said Carlbaum.

Palmgren has extensive experience in production, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain management. For 12 years, he served as Head of Powertrain Production at Scania based in Södertälje, Sweden. In this role, he was responsible for powertrain production and was integral in launching TRATON's first modular product at Scania.

He has held various roles with Scania since he began as a production trainee in 1983. In addition to his time served at Scania in Sweden, Palmgren worked as Chief Technology Officer Production, Research & Development and Purchasing at Scania São Paulo.

"During my time at TRATON, I have worked in collaboration with the Navistar team on the integrated powertrain production. I have been impressed with the team's ability to seamlessly execute the TRATON modular system, even finding efficiencies to increase value for all our stakeholders," said Palmgren. "I'm honored to be a part of this high-performing production team and historic North American brand."

Palmgren has a Master of Science in mechanical engineering and production systems from the Royal Institute of Technology KTH in Stockholm, Sweden and a Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College, Thayer School of Engineering in Hanover, New Hampshire.

About Navistar

