UL Solutions Completes Sale of Everclean® Business to Steritech

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that it has completed the sale of its food safety auditing business, known as Everclean®, to Steritech, a leader in food safety services across the U.S. and Canada for more than 35 years. Steritech is a part of Rentokil Initial (LSE: RTO), a multi-billion dollar business services company operating in over 85 countries.

"This divestiture allows UL Solutions to focus our expertise on our core strategic services while ensuring Everclean customers continue to receive the best-in-class services to which they are accustomed," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions Inc. "On behalf of UL Solutions leadership, we thank the Everclean team for their hard work and dedication and look forward to their continued professional success as part of Steritech's market leading organization."

Founded in 1998, Everclean is a North American leader in food safety services for the hospitality and retail foodservice industries, safeguarding its customers' brands and reputations through rigorous food safety and sanitation audit programs. From restaurants to hotels, convenience stores to grocery chains, leading clients rely on Everclean to ensure quality and safety for their customers.

The transaction closed on March 1, 2023.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

