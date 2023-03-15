WindRose Health Investors' Behavioral Focused Pharmacy Platform Rebrands as Altruix

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC, the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, today announced that its Behavioral Focused Pharmacy Platform has consolidated all of its business operations under the new name Altruix.

Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Altruix provides value-added distribution services and medication adherence services primarily to patients suffering from severe and persistent mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Altruix consists of the combined operations of Terrapin Pharmacy, Ganse Apothecary, and Bank's Apothecary, and now serves over 22,000 patients, across 23 states, through seven closed-door pharmacies.

CEO Eric Elliott said, "The name Altruix reflects our mission of improving lives through exceptional, caring pharmacy services. 2022 was a year of fantastic growth for the organization and we are now able to provide a more comprehensive suite of pharmacy services to many more patients across the country. We are excited for the platform to unite under a single brand that demonstrates a focus on providing the highest quality care to the behavioral health population."

The company will begin operating under the Altruix brand in May.

About Altruix

Altruix is a leading provider of pharmacy and medication adherence services focused exclusively on serving the behavioral health population. Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Altruix provides value-added pharmacy services primarily to individuals with serious and persistent mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders. The company serves this population primarily through high-touch distribution relationships with community-based behavioral health agencies and long-term care facilities, enabling improved medication adherence and care management for complex and costly patient populations.

For more information, please visit www.altruix.com.

About WindRose

WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose") makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States.

For more information, please email WindRose at info@windrose.com.

