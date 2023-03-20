SKY ZONE TO EXPAND PRESENCE IN TEXAS WITH SECOND DALLAS-FORT WORTH LOCATION

Multi-Unit Franchisee To Bring Innovative Indoor Active Entertainment Experience to Frisco, TX

FRISCO, Texas, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today it is set to open a new location in Frisco, TX further strengthening its footprint in the Lone Star State. The new franchise agreement is a partnership between a tight-knit group of entrepreneurs, including experienced Sky Zone franchisee Adebara Lawrence. Lawrence also owns and operates a very successful park in Hampton, VA and is and will open a park in Virginia Beach later in 2023. Lawrence is joined by co-owners Oluwaseun Aina, Charles Salako, Adeola Adefemi, and Nwaka Goke-Dele.

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

"Being a Sky Zone franchisee is one of the most rewarding decisions I've made as an entrepreneur," said Lawrence. "With a fantastic business model and an industry-leading path to profitability, I am excited to work with this group to bring Sky Zone's innovative approach to active play to the Frisco community."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for our most fearless fliers; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and access to members-only events.

"We're seeing steady interest from entrepreneurs who are looking to invest in the active entertainment industry and open Sky Zone parks around the country," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development. "Texas is one of our target markets for development in 2023 and we're looking forward to working with this group of franchisees to bring our fourth park to the state."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its over 350,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

