ACADEMY OF OSSEOINTEGRATION HONORS STEVEN E. ECKERT, DDS, MS WITH PRESTIGIOUS DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

Retired Director of Clinical Research & Development for ClearChoice Management Services, LLC Receives Highest Tribute For Decades of Contributions to Implant Dentistry

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 40 years, Steven E. Eckert, DDS, MS has been one of the most prominent names in implant dentistry, winning several awards throughout his career and serving as a mentor and coach for many prosthodontists in the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center® network. While Dr. Eckert is now retired, his accomplishments continue to significantly impact the field. Last week, he was honored once again by the Academy of Osseointegration (AO) as he humbly accepted the organization's Distinguished Service Award.

The Distinguished Service Award is the highest tribute the Academy can pay to an AO member. It is awarded to recognize individuals for outstanding clinical, educational or scientific achievement, contribution to implant dentistry and/or exemplary service to the academy. Further, the AO celebrates individuals who have made broad contributions over time that may have resulted in any one or more of the following:

Scientific Research

Evolution of the knowledge base that guides practice

Enhancement of education programs

Significant changes in governance or the political milieu for implant dentistry

New understanding of tissue replacement therapies in oral and facial care

Improved patient care, satisfaction, and outcome

"Today, we have a level of knowledge in the field of osseointegration that we never thought we would see 25 to 30 years ago. We've seen this explosion of knowledge that is truly impressive and has done a wonderful service for our patients," said Dr. Eckert. "I would like to thank the AO for the Distinguished Service Award. Being the first recipient of this award is indeed a humbling experience and one that I won't soon forget."

Prior to his retirement at the end of 2022, Dr. Eckert practiced for over 40 years with 25 of those years at the Mayo Clinic where he served as the prosthodontic program director for 15 years and also as the director/examiner for the American Board of Prosthodontics, a peer elected position. During his tenure at ClearChoice, Dr. Eckert opened and served as the primary prosthodontist at ClearChoice Minneapolis in Edina, Minn. from 2010-2018, and he served as the Director of Clinical Research & Development for ClearChoice Management Services, the administrative support team that serves the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center network. In 2017, Dr. Eckert was the recipient of three prestigious awards: the Academy of Osseointegration Brånemark Osseointegration Award honoring an individual's impact on, and leadership in, the field of implant dentistry; the American Academy of Maxillofacial Prosthetics Ackerman Award that honors significant contributions to the advancement of this special area of practice; and the American College of Prosthodontists Dan Gordon Award recognizing lifetime achievement.

The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Dr. Eckert on Thursday, March 16th prior to the opening session of the AO's annual meeting in Phoenix. During the meeting, ClearChoice network doctors Amirali Zandinejad, DDS, MSc and Sameh El-Ebrashi, BDS, MS presented on topics related to 3D printing, digital workflow, and fixed-detachable hybrid prostheses.

