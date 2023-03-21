Fenix24 Awarded Gold in Globee Cybersecurity Awards

Fenix24 recognized for excellence in Startup Achievement of the Year, Security Services

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24, an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process and impact, today announced that it has earned the gold award for Startup Achievement of the Year in the Security Services category for the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards program.

Cyberattacks have caused great systemic damage, costing millions in business disruption and often leaving damaged and sometimes even insolvent businesses in their wake. Fenix24's disaster recovery solution is raising the bar for post-incident response and restoration to significantly reduce the costs of downtime for its customers. Their solution has shaved up to 50% of the downtime experienced by clients after an attack by being an active part of the initial response team, gaining remote access to client systems, triaging issues, deploying advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools and capturing the data DFIR teams need before they can begin to do their forensics work.

"Our team is honored to see our mission-based approach to being the fastest ransomware recovery and restoration firm on the planet being recognized by an industry-leading award such as this," said Mark Grazman, CEO and co-founder of Fenix24. "The Fenix24 team works with passion to save companies, their infrastructure and their reputations, and we are proud of the rapidly growing recognition that the Fenix24 team is the best in the business."

Fenix24's solution has seen impressive success since its introduction in April 2022. The company has helped over 122 organizations, experienced 650% revenue growth and 400% growth in headcount, as well as introduced partnership solutions with industry-leading organizations such as Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, GuidePoint Security, Mandiant and Kivu Consulting.

The 19th annual Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

Fenix24, part of the Conversant Group family of companies, is raising the bar for post-incident disaster recovery and restoration with a fast, thorough and professional operation. Our battle-tested professionals execute the most intelligent and strategic recovery playbook for minimal cost of incident response and business interruption. Fenix24 is the army you need to push out the criminals that have compromised your environment and restore your company's IT operations.

