AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler brand brings “Vanlightenment” to consumers with multimedia marketing campaign for Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid (PRNewswire)

New campaign "Vanlightenment" for the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid spans television, digital and social media, including Chrysler brand's Facebook Twitter and Instagram channels

Through relatable scenarios of real-life challenges, campaign humorously showcases how the Chrysler Pacifica serves as a support system for families and brings harmony within their chaotic lives

"Vanlightenment" features three 30-second spots with the broadcast debut of "Courage;" all videos are now viewable on the Chrysler brand's official YouTube channel

Chrysler brand is launching a new multimedia advertising campaign for the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid that comically showcases the chaotic lives that families lead, while highlighting the harmony that the minivan's ingenious Stow 'n Go, Stow 'n Vac, infotainment with Amazon FireTV, and unprecedented plug-in hybrid range and fuel economy confirms Pacifica's role as the ultimate solution for parents to achieve "Vanlightenment."

"With this campaign, we wanted to bring a bit of light-heartedness to the daily chaos that our Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid owners may experience," said Marissa Hunter, senior vice president of marketing, Stellantis North America. "'Vanlightenment' recognizes that while raising a family is a beautiful event, it often can be challenging and in need of having the right tool or in this case, the right vehicle, that can deliver a sense of peace and order."

"The Chrysler brand is committed to delivering harmony in our customers' driving and ownership experiences that makes their lives easier with innovative high-tech features, award-winning interior design, comfort and safety technology," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis. "The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are specifically designed as the ultimate family vehicle that simplifies and streamlines everyday life, offering innovative and premium seating and storage to carry everything, screens for every child and seamlessly connected infotainment and safety features."

The premiere 30-second television spot, "Courage," features a relatable scenario of how traveling long distances can be chaotic and stressful, especially if you have the wrong vehicle. However, "vanlightenment" is found with the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, allowing parents to have the courage and the peace of mind that their vehicle can not only go further, but also will keep their kids calm and entertained with Amazon FireTV and its premium interior.

Two additional 30-second spots are now viewable on the Chrysler brand's official YouTube channel

"Personal Space" (30 seconds)

"Inner Peace" (30 seconds)

The Chrysler brand created the campaign in partnership with Doner.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented nearly 40 years ago. Pacifica delivers an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling along with the most standard safety features in the industry and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

