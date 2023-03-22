Unanet's Latest ERP and CRM Upgrades Give GovCons, AEC Firms More Flexibility, Analytics and Capabilities Than Ever Before

DULLES, Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, today announced it has released new capabilities throughout its enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) suites. The new features were designed to give customers the business-boosting enhancements they need for success in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. New features are woven throughout Unanet's award-winning cloud ERP software solutions, and customers are already taking advantage of their benefits.

"Our customers must keep pace with the dynamic markets they are working in, and so must their ERP and CRM software," said Assad Jarrahian, chief product officer for Unanet. "We're continuously evolving our software so customers have the best analytics, finance and accounting, project management, and business development capabilities at their fingertips, without having to change their company's processes or workflows. Our goal is to quickly respond to the feedback customers give us about their desired business outcomes, innovate features to support those and roll out solutions seamlessly. It's all part of being the modern ERP and CRM provider of choice for GovCons and AEC firms."

For GovCons, the new ERP updates include:

Advanced costing features in project management modules

Dashboard enhancements including contextual help and quick time entry

New analytical reports

UI/UX changes such as custom links for admins, data import/export capabilities for non-admins and sandbox differentiation

Mobile enhancements for both expense and timekeeping

For AE firms, the new ERP updates include desktop, web and mobile enhancements that provide customers with greater automation across AP approvals, project closeout, and time and expense management.

Unanet's CRM by Cosential has new upgrades too, which help further automate tasks. CRM customers can now add one or more NAICS codes to their opportunity records, as well as enter a solicitation number. For customers using lead records, these values will copy over to the opportunity record automatically when the lead converts to an opportunity.

"Unanet has doubled our investment in product innovation recently so we can give customers the intuitive, responsive solutions they need," continued Jarrahian. "Our roadmap for 2023 and beyond is defined by customer feedback and input, and our solutions will always be purpose-built for their needs."

One reason Unanet's modern project-based ERP software consistently ranks higher than the competition across every category in both GovCon and AEC is because customer support is always included. Unanet provides customers with a full, knowledge staff from implementation through new product releases, and never nickel-and-dimes customers for ongoing support. Additionally, customers say that Unanet's product roadmap is more aligned with their business needs than others.

Innovations like what Unanet announced today are part of the reason GovCons and AEC firms are rapidly switching from legacy software to Unanet. To learn more about Unanet's ERP and CRM solutions, please visit www.unanet.com.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,600 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com .

