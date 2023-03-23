SERENDIPITY3 PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA WITH LIMITED-EDITION FRRROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE

The New York City Restaurant Created a Limited-Time Dessert as a Nod to Longest Running Broadway Show Saying Farewell After 35 Years

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing theater lovers another treat, Serendipity3 , the legendary New York City landmark, is honoring the longest-running show in Broadway history, The Phantom of The Opera, before its final performance on April 16. Paying tribute to the show that has become as much a New York City icon as the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building, Serendipity3 is paying tribute by creating a special edition of their world-famous dessert, "The Phantom of the Opera Farewell NYC Rose Frrrozen Hot White Chocolate".

Serendipity3 (PRNewswire)

Available to order in restaurant from March 24 through April 1, "The Phantom of the Opera Farewell NYC Rose Frrrozen Hot White Chocolate'' features a rose essence infused white chocolate turned blush pink and is served in a Phantom masked goblet with a cloud of whipped cream sprinkled with shimmering pink sugar, a candy rose, a glitter musical note and a cherry on top! The limited-edition dessert is priced at $25.95.

"We are huge fans of The Phantom of the Opera at the restaurant and for over 68 years, have been serving Broadway lovers before and after they see the award-winning musical," said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director at Serendipity3. "We are so sad to see them end their run on Broadway after all of these years and of course had to pay tribute to a fellow New York staple. We know theater fans won't want to miss honoring the show in such an exciting and delicious way!"

Serendipity3 has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item over the past 68 years, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas. The restaurant is known for bringing world record breaking menu items and extravagant desserts, such as previous collaborations with hit Broadway shows like Some Like It Hot and Moulin Rouge, as well as sundaes like the Selena Sundae, inspired by part owner and investor in the restaurant Selena Gomez. These menu items have captivated a worldwide audience and a celebrity following for decades, including Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family, Andy Warhol and more.

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About The Phantom Of The Opera:

Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. Since opening on January 26, 1988, the New York production has played an unheard of nearly 14,000 performances to over 20 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the blockbuster phenomenon set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra – a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. The final New York performance, set for Sunday, April 16, 2023, will be its colossal 13,981st.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Serendipity3) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serendipity3