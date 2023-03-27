Conventus Flower Orthopedics Announces Jeff Culhane as Chief Operating Officer

HORSHAM, Pa., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventus Flower Orthopedics, an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced that Jeff Culhane has joined the organization as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

"Jeff's outstanding track record and proven expertise in the medical device industry will be a great addition to our current leadership team," said Brad Niemann, CEO. "We are excited to have him join our organization as we continue to grow our commercialized products and expand our innovative, highly differentiated technologies."

Culhane brings over 25 years of executive management in the medical device industry. With expertise in product development, process innovation, and operations, Culhane most recently served as Chief Product Officer for Precision Medical, Inc. Previously, he spent seven years with Orthofix as Vice President of Product Development for the BioStim business unit. Prior to that, Culhane led the new product development as Vice President of Research and Development for DJO Global.

"I am thrilled to join the Conventus Flower Orthopedics team," said Culhane. "There is immense buzz around the Company's expanded Flex-Thread™ portfolio, most recently with the Flex-Thread Ulna Nail. With the momentum of the new Flex-Thread products, combined with the foundation of the legacy Ready-For-Surgery™ portfolio, I am excited to help further accelerate growth and a rapid, robust pipeline."

Conventus Orthopaedics and Flower Orthopedics, d/b/a Conventus Flower Orthopedics is a privately held medical technology company. Conventus Flower Orthopedics launched the first-to-market flexible, threaded intramedullary distal fibula nail, Flex-Thread™. The company is also known for pioneering the Ready-for-Surgery™ single-use, sterile packaged foot and ankle solutions. With multiple innovative, new products currently in development, Conventus Flower Orthopedics is focused on improving patient outcomes with novel solutions that address unmet needs in the market. For more information about Conventus Flower Orthopedics, please follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.ConventusFlower.com

