Bandwidth Wins Best of Show for New 'Maestro' Next-Gen Enterprise Communications Platform

Award at Enterprise Connect recognizes Bandwidth for excellence in technology advancement, innovation and business impact to orchestrate Global 2000 enterprise cloud communications

ORLANDO, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it was awarded Overall Best of Enterprise Connect for its new Bandwidth MaestroTM next-generation enterprise communications platform. The award, which recognizes excellence in technology advancement, innovation and business impact in the enterprise cloud communications space, was announced at the Enterprise Connect Conference & Expo , the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, where Bandwidth is exhibiting in booth 1320 through March 29.

"Customer experience matters more than ever to grow and retain business in the current global economy. That's why it's such an honor to receive this recognition by the distinguished panel of judges at Best of Enterprise Connect," said John Bell, Bandwidth's Chief Product Officer. "We are excited how our next-generation enterprise communication platform will put enterprises at the center, with an innovative solution that enables chief information officers to benefit quickly from new capabilities that drive value, streamline operations and deliver a better customer and employee experience."

Bandwidth Maestro, which was announced yesterday , is a first-of-its-kind cloud communications platform that enables chief information officers to solve the key challenge of integrating best-in-class real-time voice apps across their unified communications, cloud contact center and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms–which results in faster time to value and enhanced customer and employee experiences. With Bandwidth Maestro, enterprises will be able to easily customize global communications workflows and add state-of-the-art CX and AI capabilities such as conversational AI, machine-learning-based fraud detection, and text-to-speech and speech-to-text tools–all interoperable and consumable by software. Expected to be fully available in the third quarter of this year, Maestro significantly expands Bandwidth's strategy to be the universal platform for Global 2000 enterprise cloud communications.

Pre-integrations for Maestro available at launch will include: full PSTN replacement in 38 countries and territories via the Bandwidth Communications Cloud, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, RingCentral MVP, Cisco Webex Calling, Genesys Cloud CX, Zoom Phone, Cognigy, Google Dialogflow, Pindrop, Bandwidth Call Verification, Speech-to-text and Text-to-speech platforms from Amazon, Google, and Microsoft–with more to be added soon.

Learn more about Bandwidth Maestro here .

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 60+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit bandwidth.com .

