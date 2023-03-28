CALPORTLAND EARNS 2023 ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. This is the nineteenth consecutive year CalPortland has earned the prestigious Partner of the Year Award.

CalPortland earns award for protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency for the 19th consecutive year.

"We are extremely honored to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. This award is the direct result of our employee's collective effort to increase energy efficiencies and reduce carbon emissions," said Allen Hamblen, CalPortland President and CEO. "As an ENERGY STAR Partner since 1996, CalPortland continues to demonstrate and promote energy efficiency and we remain committed to reducing our environmental footprint for future generations by providing low carbon building solutions."

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Jurupa Valley, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

