Constellis Announces Credit Agreement Amendments and Maturity Extensions

HERNDON, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, today announced the strategically and financially significant completion of amendments to its First and Second Lien Credit Agreements. The amendments convert or exchange all of its first lien term loans and over 99% of its second lien term loans for term loans with extended maturity dates of September 27, 2025, and March 27, 2026, respectively.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellis) (PRNewswire)

"The successful extension of our credit facilities demonstrates our proactive commitment to improving our capital structure and gives us additional flexibility to execute upon key strategies," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate the continued support from our lenders and their confidence in Constellis, as we continue our evolution to a growing and increasingly profitable and cash generating enterprise."

About Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in the Washington D.C. area, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include a range of services, including background investigations, K-9, technical services, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, logistics and life support, fleet maintenance, construction, contingency operations, and emergency response. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Constellis