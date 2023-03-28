HOPCo Partners With Luna To Enable In-Home, In-Person Outpatient Physical Therapy

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna, the leading provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy, today announced a partnership with Healthcare Outcome Performance Company ( HOPCo ), the national leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) practice and clinical outcomes management solutions and the country's largest orthopedic value-based care organization. The combined platform will be known as HOPCo at Home and will roll out into markets across the country in the coming months.

This is the first time that a national orthopedic platform has partnered with a national physical therapy platform to provide an integrated solution for patients that focuses on care quality, convenience, and delivery to the home.

Through this partnership, Luna will help deliver in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy to patients across HOPCo's national network of musculoskeletal physician practices and value-based care networks. Luna's technology will also be integrated into HOPCo's recently acquired musculoskeletal tech platform, MSK.ai . Additionally, HOPCo's evidence-based clinical protocols will be integrated into Luna's platform.

"Allowing patients to choose from facility-based care and in-home care is a key priority for HOPCo and our partners, as it should be for all healthcare leaders," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, President and Chief Transformation Officer at HOPCo. "Leveraging HOPCo's existing data and technologies, combined with Luna's platform, will enable HOPCo's partner practices and high-value networks to seamlessly embed physical therapy services for maximum patient benefit. This will increase access to care and enhance the patient experience in a cost-effective manner."

Based on specialty, geography, schedule, and other factors, Luna will match patients with local therapists at the time and location of their choosing. Additionally, patients and therapists will be able to communicate with each other and discuss care needs between visits using the Luna platform and MSK.ai.

"Our partnership with HOPCo demonstrates how orthopedic value-based care organizations can easily and cost-effectively integrate their offering into our platform," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna. "Together with HOPCo, we will further innovate how MSK care is delivered at scale by creating an integrated solution for patients that focuses on greater access to high quality and convenient care, delivered to the home."

By partnering with Luna, health systems and provider groups are transforming their health care by extending care into the home. In doing so they are improving outcomes , reducing referral leakage, expanding patient access and geographic coverage, and enhancing patient satisfaction.

The partnership with HOPCo follows previously announced collaborations from Luna, including AARP, Providence, Emory Health, Intermountain Healthcare and UCLA Health.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818779/Luna_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Luna