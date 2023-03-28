Snap! Crackle! Pop!® New Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Candy Bar from Frankford Candy Coming to Candy Aisles This Spring

The new king-size candy bar will be available in marshmallow and strawberry flavors

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankford Candy, the leader in manufacturing and marketing licensed confections and gifts, and Kellogg's are teaming up to bring two new king-size Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Candy Bars to the candy aisle this spring.

The new Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Marshmallow-Flavored Candy Bar combines Rice Krispies® cereal with creamy marshmallow candy in a sweet nod to family-favorite Rice Krispies Treats®. The Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Strawberry-Flavored Candy Bar pairs Rice Krispies® with strawberry flavors in a creamy white candy.

"Consumers are seeking products that enhance their sensory experiences through a combination of taste, texture and sound," said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. "As a beloved and versatile cereal known for its Snap, Crackle and Pop®, we think consumers will find the combination of crunchy Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® cereal and creamy candy hard to resist."

The single-serve, 2.75-ounce candy bars will be available beginning in April at a suggested retail price of $2.49 at Walmart, Five Below and Big Lots stores nationwide, as well as online at FrankfordCandy.com and Amazon.

The new Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Candy Bars will be Frankford Candy's first licensed Kellogg's® product that will be available year-round. The company initially partnered with Kellogg's in 2022 on two limited-edition Easter products: the Kellogg's Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Rabbit and Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Eggs. An expanded line-up of Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Easter candy is available this year.

