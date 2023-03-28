TBD Health Appoints Dr. Sophia Murphy as Director of Wellness

The Certified Sex Coach and Therapist Joins The Company To Help Build Upon Its Comprehensive Sexual Wellness Platform

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TBD Health , a sexual healthcare provider revolutionizing the medical landscape through unparalleled digital and in-person clinical care, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sophia Murphy as its Director of Wellness. In this newly created role, she will expand the company's offerings, train affirming and trauma-aware clinicians, and aid in building out a holistic sexual wellness approach.

Dr. Murphy joins TBD Health with extensive experience across the healthcare space having worked as a psychotherapist for more than a decade, directly servicing individuals, couples and moresomes to help them to better understand how their past and current relationships impact their motivation, decision-making, and self-image. She also earned her Certification as a Sex Coach from the Sexology Institute in San Antonio and earned her Certification as a Sexologist from the American Board of Sexology. Dr. Murphy specializes in working with BIPOC and LGBTQ+ clients with the goal of supporting all people in their personal goals for sexual wellness.

"Dr. Murphy has an incredible depth of knowledge and experience in helping individuals live great, confident sex lives," said Stephanie Estey, co-founder and co-CEO of TBD Health. "We're proud to bring her aboard as we strive to be the go-to source of comprehensive, comfortable sexual health care for all."

TBD Health is a hybrid sexual healthcare platform that offers sex-positive, supportive sexual healthcare, making it a routine, easy part of taking care of yourself. The company's platform offers at-home and in-clinic screenings, emergency contraception, education and counseling, and has plans to expand offerings within sexual wellness and launch innovative partnerships with employers, universities, and other digital health companies.

"TBD Health has established itself as a leader in clinical expertise and STIs, and is now looking to further build out the sexual health, coaching and wellness sides of the business," said Dr. Murphy. "Furthermore, the company is well positioned to be the driving force behind the embrace of sexual health as a part of overall health, and I look forward to bringing my understanding of the connection between pleasure, sexual health, and mental health into the fold."

This announcement comes on the heels of TBD Health announcing its $4.4M seed funding round and national expansion, democratizing access to its sexual healthcare offerings, consisting of at-home STD testing and emergency contraception available via telehealth or in-person in its Las Vegas Care hub. To learn more about TBD Health, visit https://www.tbd.health/ .

