WESTPORT, Conn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaelab ("Zaelab" or the "Company"), a leading digital experience partner fully dedicated to next-generation business-to-business ("B2B") commerce solutions, announced today that Superstep Capital, a private equity firm focused on transformative technology services businesses, has made a strategic investment in Zaelab. The investment will accelerate the Company's organic growth and future acquisitions, further fueling its vision to become the premier B2B digital commerce consultancy.

Zaelab Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Superstep Capital

Zaelab enables B2B organizations to deliver next-generation technology solutions to market faster. The Company's expert consultants and engineers work closely with clients to bring best-in-class digital solutions to market with increased speed, better experiences, and scalability, resulting in higher revenue and lower costs.

Zaelab has formed strategic alliances with market-leading platforms and technology partners, including Salesforce, SAP, commercetools, Logik.io, Pimly, ThreeKit, Algolia, and Contentful. In 2022, Zaelab became a certified member of the MACH Alliance to advance the industry's efforts to adopt composable and headless commerce. The investment will strengthen Zaelab's strategic partnerships by increasing its capabilities and developing partner-specific B2B solutions.

The strategic growth investment from Superstep Capital will fuel the business through organic growth and acquisition while further investing in its composable commerce capabilities and enhancing its intellectual property, including Portul.io, a next-generation composable B2B experience. Portul.io combines a decade of best practices for B2B commerce experiences in a prebuilt experience. The product enables B2B organizations to get to market quickly, reduce complexity and risk, and easily connect with their existing platforms.

"Superstep Capital and Zaelab are united in our vision to become the premier B2B commerce consultancy," said Zaelab CEO Evan Klein. "We are thrilled to partner with Superstep as we embark on the next stage of growth and further enable our clients and partners to capitalize on significant market opportunities."

"Zaelab has an impressive track record of ecommerce excellence and digital transformation for B2B organizations and is well-positioned to lead the migration to a MACH-based technology stack," said Stuart Coleman, Partner at Superstep Capital. "We are excited to partner with Evan and the team to future-proof the business as it launches its next stage of growth," said Ben Gaddis, Partner at Superstep Capital.

About Zaelab

Zaelab is a highly-skilled and trusted digital partner. The company helps global B2B organizations win by accelerating digital commerce innovation. Its expert advisors and engineers work closely with clients to deliver next-generation digital solutions that result in better experiences and higher profitability. Zaelab has successfully delivered 100+ digital commerce experiences for global brands, including ABB, General Electric, Titleist, Milwaukee Tools, and Swagelok.

About Superstep Capital

Superstep Capital is a private equity firm that partners with companies leading the next wave of technology services. Its founder-focused model complements existing management teams with talent acquisition and development, technology partnerships, and organic and inorganic growth. The Superstep team has an extensive track record of building, acquiring, scaling, and selling digital services companies.

Media Contact: Ben Gaddis, ben@superstepcapital.com

