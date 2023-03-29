G FUEL and Ubisoft Have Operatives Play Nice with "Rainbow is Magic" Energy Drink Collab

G FUEL Unicorn Sunshine Now Available for Pre-Order at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, in partnership with Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, today announced its new Unicorn Sunshine flavor – based on the title's seasonal "Rainbow is Magic" April Fool's Day event – is now available for pre-order as a Collector's Box and standalone 40-serving Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

Awww so cuuute! Looks like some adorable Operators are going on a mission to save Mr. Bear! They will need all the energy they can handle to climb aboard the pretty pink Presidential plane, Air Cute One! Now, G FUEL has new attachments for all Operators! Introducing the delightfully darling G FUEL Unicorn Sunshine Collectors Box – inspired by the comical "Rainbow is Magic" seasonal event for Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

This windowless Collector's Box features the Operators from the "Rainbow is Magic" event with Duke of Butterflies Montagne, Electric Leopard Smoke, Princess Blackbeard and, of course, Unicorn Tachanka. Travel down the rainbow slide into the whimsical box and find a 40-serving tub of fruity rainbow stripe gum flavor! Operators will also find the warm and fuzzies with a few new gadgets inside. You'll find G FUEL's brand new 24 oz Tallboy Shaker Cup wrapped in cuddly animals, rainbows and our new Doodlez Band + Charms set featuring Vomiting Rainbow Cloud, Angry Bear, and more! <3

"We're excited to expand our in-game events into product collaborations – with the return of 'Rainbow is Magic,' it seemed like a natural fit for our next collab with G FUEL," said Dominique Létourneau, Transmedia Project Manager. "We hope our fans will enjoy the Unicorn Sunshine Collector's Box as much as we did creating it with the team over at G FUEL."

G FUEL Unicorn Sunshine is a rainbow fruit-smash of flavor! This Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Rainbow Six Siege is serious business, so it's absurdly entertaining each year when the game gets a splash of color – and bunnies, and kittens and unicorns – with their 'Rainbow is Magic' event," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're happy to be part of the fun with this flavorful follow-up to G FUEL Black Ice, appropriately called Unicorn Sunshine."

Grab the new G FUEL Unicorn Sunshine Collector's Box – inspired by Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans , powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , MoistCr1TiKaL , Sentinels Esports , NoisyButters , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 80 million registered players, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of Operators inspired by real world counter-intelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter. Through the constant addition of new Operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed ®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,129 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .

© 2023 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy's, Rainbow Six, the Soldier Icon, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

