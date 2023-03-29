TrueCar Releases Analysis of March and First Quarter Industry Sales

Fleet sales are at their highest in three years
SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,356,762 units in March 2023, up 7% from a year ago and up 4% from February 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.7 million, up 8.5% from March 2022. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,131,166 units, up 3% from a year ago and up 2% from February 2023.
"While we're seeing a modest recovery in retail sales, a key focal point this month will be the return of fleet sales," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Fleet growth has outpaced the retail side as manufacturers find willing and capable commercial buyers. Unit volume and share of sales are on pace to return to pre-pandemic levels. Nissan is expected to be a large contributor to fleet sales this month as they close out their fiscal year."
"Honda sales are tracking to be their best result in a year and a half," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "They've been able to balance an inventory recovery while keeping their portfolio fresh with new model introductions in critical segments."
Additional March Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for March 2023 are expected to be up 7% from a year ago and up 4% from February 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for March 2023 are expected to be up 31% from a year ago and up 13.5% from February 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 5.6% from a year ago and even with February 2023.
- Total SAAR is expected to be up 8.5% from a year ago at about 14.7 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for March 2023 are expected to reach 3.4 million, down 3% from a year ago and up 6% from February 2023.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.97%, on par with February 2023 and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 11%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for March 2023 is about 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.
- Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 4% from a year ago and about the same as Q4 2022.
- Quarterly incentive spend is down 9% from a year ago and up 27% from Q4 2022.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Mar 2023 Forecast
Mar 2022 Actual
Feb 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
32,455
30,561
26,808
6.2 %
6.2 %
21.1 %
7.6 %
Daimler
28,745
28,764
26,624
-0.1 %
-0.1 %
8.0 %
-4.0 %
Ford
166,606
158,500
156,377
5.1 %
5.1 %
6.5 %
-5.3 %
GM
225,784
204,829
185,560
10.2 %
10.2 %
21.7 %
8.2 %
Honda
114,503
108,075
83,247
5.9 %
5.9 %
37.5 %
22.3 %
Hyundai
75,498
63,983
61,252
18.0 %
18.0 %
23.3 %
9.6 %
Kia
69,784
59,524
60,859
17.2 %
17.2 %
14.7 %
1.9 %
Nissan
99,089
79,665
72,393
24.4 %
24.4 %
36.9 %
21.7 %
Stellantis
135,681
143,376
119,770
-5.4 %
-5.4 %
13.3 %
0.7 %
Subaru
52,541
43,322
45,790
21.3 %
21.3 %
14.7 %
2.0 %
Tesla
62,145
47,953
60,325
29.6 %
29.6 %
3.0 %
-8.4 %
Toyota
170,462
195,271
157,697
-12.7 %
-12.7 %
8.1 %
-3.9 %
Volkswagen Group
54,387
39,262
47,381
38.5 %
38.5 %
14.8 %
2.0 %
Industry
1,356,762
1,264,300
1,160,877
7.3 %
7.3 %
16.9 %
3.9 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Mar 2023 Forecast
Mar 2022 Actual
Feb 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
29,496
29,977
25,052
-1.6 %
-1.6 %
17.7 %
4.7 %
Daimler
25,904
27,443
25,169
-5.6 %
-5.6 %
2.9 %
-8.5 %
Ford
119,978
118,539
109,733
1.2 %
1.2 %
9.3 %
-2.8 %
GM
173,276
163,021
153,473
6.3 %
6.3 %
12.9 %
0.4 %
Honda
113,336
104,176
81,868
8.8 %
8.8 %
38.4 %
23.1 %
Hyundai
71,675
63,319
53,035
13.2 %
13.2 %
35.1 %
20.1 %
Kia
66,530
53,572
56,870
24.2 %
24.2 %
17.0 %
4.0 %
Nissan
70,193
64,109
60,090
9.5 %
9.5 %
16.8 %
3.8 %
Stellantis
93,641
113,098
85,170
-17.2 %
-17.2 %
9.9 %
-2.3 %
Subaru
51,000
41,963
43,436
21.5 %
21.5 %
17.4 %
4.4 %
Tesla
55,160
47,447
52,555
16.3 %
16.3 %
5.0 %
-6.7 %
Toyota
152,631
174,182
145,354
-12.4 %
-12.4 %
5.0 %
-6.7 %
Volkswagen Group
47,449
38,135
44,078
24.4 %
24.4 %
7.6 %
-4.3 %
Industry
1,131,166
1,094,894
983,735
3.3 %
3.3 %
15.0 %
2.2 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Mar 2023 Forecast
Mar 2022 Actual
Feb 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
2,959
584
1,756
406.3 %
406.3 %
68.5 %
49.8 %
Daimler
2,841
1,321
1,455
115.1 %
115.1 %
95.3 %
73.6 %
Ford
46,628
39,961
46,644
16.7 %
16.7 %
0.0 %
-11.1 %
GM
52,508
41,808
32,087
25.6 %
25.6 %
63.6 %
45.5 %
Honda
1,167
3,899
1,379
-70.1 %
-70.1 %
-15.4 %
-24.8 %
Hyundai
3,823
664
8,217
475.7 %
475.7 %
-53.5 %
-58.6 %
Kia
3,254
5,952
3,989
-45.3 %
-45.3 %
-18.4 %
-27.5 %
Nissan
28,896
15,556
12,303
85.8 %
85.8 %
134.9 %
108.8 %
Stellantis
42,040
30,278
34,600
38.8 %
38.8 %
21.5 %
8.0 %
Subaru
1,541
1,359
2,354
13.4 %
13.4 %
-34.5 %
-41.8 %
Tesla
6,985
506
7,770
1279.4 %
1279.4 %
-10.1 %
-20.1 %
Toyota
17,831
21,089
12,343
-15.4 %
-15.4 %
44.5 %
28.4 %
Volkswagen Group
6,938
1,127
3,303
515.9 %
515.9 %
110.1 %
86.7 %
Industry
221,630
169,208
173,600
31.0 %
31.0 %
27.7 %
13.5 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Mar 2023 Forecast
Mar 2022 Actual
Feb 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
9.1 %
1.9 %
6.6 %
376.7 %
39.2 %
Daimler
9.9 %
4.6 %
5.5 %
115.3 %
80.9 %
Ford
28.0 %
25.2 %
29.8 %
11.0 %
-6.2 %
GM
23.3 %
20.4 %
17.3 %
13.9 %
34.5 %
Honda
1.0 %
3.6 %
1.7 %
-71.7 %
-38.5 %
Hyundai
5.1 %
1.0 %
13.4 %
387.9 %
-62.3 %
Kia
4.7 %
10.0 %
6.6 %
-53.4 %
-28.9 %
Nissan
29.2 %
19.5 %
17.0 %
49.3 %
71.6 %
Stellantis
31.0 %
21.1 %
28.9 %
46.7 %
7.3 %
Subaru
2.9 %
3.1 %
5.1 %
-6.5 %
-43.0 %
Tesla
11.2 %
1.1 %
12.9 %
964.4 %
-12.7 %
Toyota
10.5 %
10.8 %
7.8 %
-3.1 %
33.6 %
Volkswagen Group
12.8 %
2.9 %
7.0 %
344.6 %
83.0 %
Industry
16.3 %
13.4 %
15.0 %
22.1 %
9.2 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Mar 2023 Forecast
Mar 2022 Actual
Feb 2023 Actual
BMW
2.4 %
2.4 %
2.3 %
Daimler
2.1 %
2.3 %
2.3 %
Ford
12.3 %
12.5 %
13.5 %
GM
16.6 %
16.2 %
16.0 %
Honda
8.4 %
8.5 %
7.2 %
Hyundai
5.6 %
5.1 %
5.3 %
Kia
5.1 %
4.7 %
5.2 %
Nissan
7.3 %
6.3 %
6.2 %
Stellantis
10.0 %
11.3 %
10.3 %
Subaru
3.9 %
3.4 %
3.9 %
Tesla
4.6 %
3.8 %
5.2 %
Toyota
12.6 %
15.4 %
13.6 %
Volkswagen Group
4.0 %
3.1 %
4.1 %
94.9 %
95.2 %
95.1 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Mar 2023 Forecast
Mar 2022 Actual
Feb 2023 Actual
BMW
2.6 %
2.7 %
2.5 %
Daimler
2.3 %
2.5 %
2.6 %
Ford
10.6 %
10.8 %
11.2 %
GM
15.3 %
14.9 %
15.6 %
Honda
10.0 %
9.5 %
8.3 %
Hyundai
6.3 %
5.8 %
5.4 %
Kia
5.9 %
4.9 %
5.8 %
Nissan
6.2 %
5.9 %
6.1 %
Stellantis
8.3 %
10.3 %
8.7 %
Subaru
4.5 %
3.8 %
4.4 %
Tesla
4.9 %
4.3 %
5.3 %
Toyota
13.5 %
15.9 %
14.8 %
Volkswagen Group
4.2 %
3.5 %
4.5 %
94.6 %
94.9 %
95.1 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Mar 2023 Forecast
Mar 2022 Actual
Feb 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$68,392
$65,608
$69,659
4.2 %
-1.8 %
Daimler
$79,502
$71,290
$78,472
11.5 %
1.3 %
Ford
$52,995
$46,933
$54,193
12.9 %
-2.2 %
GM
$52,620
$49,901
$50,845
5.4 %
3.5 %
Honda
$38,506
$37,830
$38,008
1.8 %
1.3 %
Hyundai
$36,541
$36,402
$37,351
0.4 %
-2.2 %
Kia
$34,108
$34,573
$34,035
-1.3 %
0.2 %
Nissan
$37,718
$34,511
$38,202
9.3 %
-1.3 %
Stellantis
$55,112
$52,890
$54,994
4.2 %
0.2 %
Subaru
$34,839
$34,365
$34,373
1.4 %
1.4 %
Toyota
$42,515
$40,866
$42,288
4.0 %
0.5 %
Volkswagen Group
$49,607
$47,080
$48,550
5.4 %
2.2 %
Industry
$45,397
$42,978
$45,400
5.6 %
0.0 %
$2,419
-$3
Incentives
Manufacturer
Mar 2023 Forecast
Mar 2022 Actual
Feb 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$2,861
$1,823
$2,758
57.0 %
3.7 %
Daimler
$2,289
$1,760
$2,202
30.1 %
4.0 %
Ford
$1,198
$1,595
$1,085
-24.9 %
10.4 %
GM
$2,083
$1,927
$2,000
8.1 %
4.1 %
Honda
$1,349
$1,098
$1,285
22.9 %
5.0 %
Hyundai
$1,019
$645
$950
58.1 %
7.3 %
Kia
$568
$890
$559
-36.1 %
1.7 %
Nissan
$2,311
$1,772
$2,174
30.4 %
6.3 %
Stellantis
$2,581
$2,212
$2,456
16.7 %
5.1 %
Subaru
$836
$873
$832
-4.2 %
0.5 %
Toyota
$729
$905
$714
-19.5 %
2.1 %
Volkswagen Group
$2,273
$1,528
$2,307
48.8 %
-1.5 %
Industry
$1,558
$1,472
$1,485
5.8 %
4.9 %
$86
$72
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Mar 2023 Forecast
Mar 2022 Actual
Feb 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
4.2 %
2.8 %
4.0 %
50.6 %
5.7 %
Daimler
2.9 %
2.5 %
2.8 %
16.6 %
2.6 %
Ford
2.3 %
3.4 %
2.0 %
-33.5 %
12.9 %
GM
4.0 %
3.9 %
3.9 %
2.5 %
0.6 %
Honda
3.5 %
2.9 %
3.4 %
20.7 %
3.6 %
Hyundai
2.8 %
1.8 %
2.5 %
57.5 %
9.7 %
Kia
1.7 %
2.6 %
1.6 %
-35.3 %
1.5 %
Nissan
6.1 %
5.1 %
5.7 %
19.3 %
7.7 %
Stellantis
4.7 %
4.2 %
4.5 %
12.0 %
4.8 %
Subaru
2.4 %
2.5 %
2.4 %
-5.5 %
-0.9 %
Toyota
1.7 %
2.2 %
1.7 %
-22.6 %
1.5 %
Volkswagen Group
4.6 %
3.2 %
4.8 %
41.2 %
-3.6 %
Industry
3.4 %
3.4 %
3.3 %
0.2 %
4.9 %
Revenue
Manufacturer
Mar 2023 Forecast
Mar 2022 Actual
Feb 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$61,592,598,876
$54,337,043,463
$52,704,052,960
13.4 %
16.9 %
Quarterly Tables
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Q4 2022
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
84,605
80,590
112,057
5.0 %
5.0 %
-24.5 %
-21.5 %
Daimler
78,929
73,412
87,557
7.5 %
7.5 %
-9.9 %
-6.2 %
Ford
468,053
429,174
479,769
9.1 %
9.1 %
-2.4 %
1.5 %
GM
594,434
509,108
617,575
16.8 %
16.8 %
-3.7 %
0.1 %
Honda
282,264
266,418
255,250
5.9 %
5.9 %
10.6 %
15.0 %
Hyundai
192,656
171,399
211,497
12.4 %
12.4 %
-8.9 %
-5.3 %
Kia
182,626
151,194
175,401
20.8 %
20.8 %
4.1 %
8.3 %
Nissan
231,733
201,081
191,887
15.2 %
15.2 %
20.8 %
25.6 %
Stellantis
365,610
407,550
348,244
-10.3 %
-10.3 %
5.0 %
9.2 %
Subaru
142,704
132,346
155,466
7.8 %
7.8 %
-8.2 %
-4.5 %
Tesla
176,345
130,133
131,574
35.5 %
35.5 %
34.0 %
39.4 %
Toyota
464,918
514,592
537,971
-9.7 %
-9.7 %
-13.6 %
-10.1 %
Volkswagen Group
145,450
114,540
142,039
27.0 %
27.0 %
2.4 %
6.5 %
Industry
3,584,087
3,330,136
3,606,847
7.6 %
7.6 %
-0.6 %
3.3 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Q4 2022
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
76,891
78,760
103,405
-2.4 %
-2.4 %
-25.6 %
-22.7 %
Daimler
71,128
69,571
82,703
2.2 %
2.2 %
-14.0 %
-10.6 %
Ford
337,059
324,330
338,394
3.9 %
3.9 %
-0.4 %
3.6 %
GM
456,194
402,836
499,104
13.2 %
13.2 %
-8.6 %
-4.9 %
Honda
279,387
258,857
251,092
7.9 %
7.9 %
11.3 %
15.7 %
Hyundai
182,901
169,718
188,202
7.8 %
7.8 %
-2.8 %
1.1 %
Kia
174,110
137,760
163,657
26.4 %
26.4 %
6.4 %
10.6 %
Nissan
164,156
164,170
158,021
0.0 %
0.0 %
3.9 %
8.0 %
Stellantis
252,327
330,551
249,335
-23.7 %
-23.7 %
1.2 %
5.2 %
Subaru
138,519
128,432
148,694
7.9 %
7.9 %
-6.8 %
-3.1 %
Tesla
156,524
125,871
120,829
24.4 %
24.4 %
29.5 %
34.7 %
Toyota
416,286
458,887
486,588
-9.3 %
-9.3 %
-14.4 %
-11.0 %
Volkswagen Group
126,895
111,084
131,712
14.2 %
14.2 %
-3.7 %
0.2 %
Industry
2,994,652
2,896,489
3,063,713
3.4 %
3.4 %
-2.3 %
1.7 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Q4 2022
BMW
2.4 %
2.4 %
3.1 %
Daimler
2.2 %
2.2 %
2.4 %
Ford
13.1 %
12.9 %
13.3 %
GM
16.6 %
15.3 %
17.1 %
Honda
7.9 %
8.0 %
7.1 %
Hyundai
5.4 %
5.1 %
5.9 %
Kia
5.1 %
4.5 %
4.9 %
Nissan
6.5 %
6.0 %
5.3 %
Stellantis
10.2 %
12.2 %
9.7 %
Subaru
4.0 %
4.0 %
4.3 %
Tesla
4.9 %
3.9 %
3.6 %
Toyota
13.0 %
15.5 %
14.9 %
Volkswagen Group
4.1 %
3.4 %
3.9 %
95.2 %
95.5 %
95.5 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Q4 2022
BMW
2.6 %
2.7 %
3.4 %
Daimler
2.4 %
2.4 %
2.7 %
Ford
11.3 %
11.2 %
11.0 %
GM
15.2 %
13.9 %
16.3 %
Honda
9.3 %
8.9 %
8.2 %
Hyundai
6.1 %
5.9 %
6.1 %
Kia
5.8 %
4.8 %
5.3 %
Nissan
5.5 %
5.7 %
5.2 %
Stellantis
8.4 %
11.4 %
8.1 %
Subaru
4.6 %
4.4 %
4.9 %
Tesla
5.2 %
4.3 %
3.9 %
Toyota
13.9 %
15.8 %
15.9 %
Volkswagen Group
4.2 %
3.8 %
4.3 %
94.6 %
95.3 %
95.4 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Q4 2022
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$68,851
$63,860
$68,810
7.8 %
0.1 %
Daimler
$78,696
$73,231
$73,603
7.5 %
6.9 %
Ford
$54,065
$47,952
$54,351
12.7 %
-0.5 %
GM
$51,808
$50,664
$52,422
2.3 %
-1.2 %
Honda
$37,919
$36,632
$37,366
3.5 %
1.5 %
Hyundai
$37,054
$36,412
$36,879
1.8 %
0.5 %
Kia
$34,150
$33,925
$34,643
0.7 %
-1.4 %
Nissan
$37,857
$33,724
$37,149
12.3 %
1.9 %
Stellantis
$55,093
$52,798
$55,225
4.3 %
-0.2 %
Subaru
$34,704
$34,677
$35,363
0.1 %
-1.9 %
Toyota
$42,256
$40,172
$40,329
5.2 %
4.8 %
Volkswagen Group
$49,148
$45,346
$48,883
8.4 %
0.5 %
Industry
45,452
43,701
45,397
4.0 %
0.1 %
$1,750
$55
Incentives
Manufacturer
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Q4 2022
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$2,741
$2,358
$1,616
16.3 %
69.6 %
Daimler
$2,127
$2,012
$1,707
5.7 %
24.6 %
Ford
$1,139
$1,824
$1,071
-37.6 %
6.3 %
GM
$2,021
$1,974
$1,382
2.4 %
46.2 %
Honda
$1,325
$1,163
$999
13.9 %
32.6 %
Hyundai
$948
$890
$974
6.6 %
-2.7 %
Kia
$601
$1,260
$476
-52.3 %
26.4 %
Nissan
$2,130
$1,848
$1,457
15.2 %
46.2 %
Stellantis
$2,380
$2,413
$1,669
-1.3 %
42.6 %
Subaru
$859
$901
$547
-4.7 %
56.9 %
Toyota
$710
$1,025
$653
-30.7 %
8.8 %
Volkswagen Group
$2,154
$1,769
$1,514
21.8 %
42.3 %
Industry
1,486
1,631
1,168
-8.9 %
27.2 %
-$145
$318
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
