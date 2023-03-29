Wheelhouse Advisors Forecasts Integrated Risk Management Technology Market to Reach $93 Billion by 2030

DECATUR, Ga., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelhouse Advisors, a leading risk management and market analysis authority, published its groundbreaking IRM Navigator™ Technology Market Map Report today. The report reveals that the Integrated Risk Management (IRM) technology market is projected to grow from $41 billion in 2023 to $93 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The comprehensive report details the IRM market size, forecast, and key segments. It also features a technology market map that categorizes technology vendors as Leaders, Accelerators, and Pace Setters with detailed profiles of 46 technology vendors in the space.

Wheelhouse Advisors gives senior executives an integrated view of risk through strategy and technology (PRNewswire)

The rapid growth in the IRM technology market is fueled by today's complex and interconnected business environment. As organizations face increasing challenges posed by cyber threats, regulatory changes, and global supply chain disruptions, there is a rising demand for advanced IRM technology solutions to help businesses navigate these uncertainties. The IRM market is highly dynamic, with constant innovations and technological advancements ensuring that companies are better equipped to mitigate risks and maintain a competitive edge.

The IRM technology market is divided into four primary segments: Operational Risk Management (ORM), Information Technology Risk Management (ITRM), Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The report provides a deep dive into each of these segments, identifying their unique characteristics and the key players in the market. Recent events, such as high-profile bank failures, cryptocurrency mismanagement, transportation network obsolescence/disasters, and regulatory inconsistencies, have further highlighted the need for robust IRM technology solutions across industries. This has increased the demand for tools and services to help organizations identify, assess, and manage risks more effectively.

The IRM Navigator™ Technology Market Map Report provides a comprehensive overview of the IRM technology market's current and future trajectory. Vendors profiled in the report include:

6Clicks Allgress Aravo Archer AuditBoard Axio Camms Corporater Coupa Cura CyberSaint Diligent EcoOnline Empowered Systems EtQ Everbridge Fusion Risk Management IBM OpenPages Ideagen Kroll Resolver LogicGate LogicManager Mega MetricStream Microsoft Mitratech Nasdaq ESG NAVEX Novisto OneTrust Onspring Origami Risk Prevalent ProcessUnity Quantivate RiskOptics (formerly Reciprocity) RiskLens Riskonnect RiskRecon SAI360 ServiceNow Sphera Ventiv Wolters Kluwer - Enablon Wolters Kluwer - TeamMate Workiva

To learn more about and purchase Wheelhouse Advisors' IRM Navigator™ Technology Market Map Report, contact info@wheelhouseadvisors.com.

About Wheelhouse Advisors

Founded in 2007 by CEO John A. Wheeler, Wheelhouse Advisors is a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, market analysis, and strategic advisory services. With a 33+ year career, Wheeler has held senior executive roles in ERM, audit, compliance, cybersecurity, financial reporting, and accounting. A former global research leader and analyst for risk management technology markets at Gartner, Wheeler's expertise spans IRM technology, IT, GRC, executive leadership, and corporate governance. To learn more about Wheelhouse Advisors' suite of solution offerings, visit https://www.wheelhouseadvisors.com.

