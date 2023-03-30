Apex Risk & Insurance Services Launches Next-Generation Insurance Agency in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Risk & Insurance Services , a consultative, boutique risk management and insurance brokerage, launches its operations. Apex brings a commitment to providing personalized service and customized solutions to businesses in the San Diego area and beyond.

Managing complex risk with the APEX proven process. We take a proactive, strategic approach to your business risk management so you can do what you do so well. Run your business. Visit https://www.apex-risk.com/ (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise, independence, and fresh approach to the market." - CEO, Peter Katkov

Peter Katkov, a seasoned insurance professional with over 15 years in the industry, founded Apex Risk & Insurance Services to bridge the service gap left by agency consolidations in the insurance marketplace.

"The rampant acquisition of successful agencies has left clients and employees forced into working with, or for, huge corporations." said Peter Katkov, CEO. "We are thrilled to bring our expertise, independence, and fresh approach to the market."

Apex specializes in personal and commercial property and casualty insurance. The agency serves businesses in a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, life sciences, technology, and construction. Specialty lines of coverage include D&O, E&O, EPLI, GL, Worker's Compensation, Property, Auto, and more.

With state-of-the-art tools and personalized assessments, Peter and the Apex team are able to gain a comprehensive understanding of the unique risks and challenges that each of their clients face. This enables the development of highly effective, efficient, and practical risk management solutions that are customized to each client's needs.

"Despite advancements in AI, machine learning, and huge agencies pushing labor offshore to cut costs, insurance is still a relationship business. You can use those tools without losing your personal connection to the people who rely on you." -Katkov

Managing an insurance program can be a frustrating, expensive, and confusing process for a business owner or management team, but it doesn't have to be. Apex's intention is to take the burden of that management off their client's plate so they can focus on their company's success.

Apex Risk & Insurance Services is excited to serve the business community by building lasting relationships with their clients and providing the highest level of service and expertise. With Apex, business owners get personal attention, custom solutions and a consultative relationship that goes way beyond insurance.

Contact:

6790 Embarcadero Ln, #100

Carlsbad, CA 92011

Main: 760-376-9090

Peter Katkov Direct: 760-376-9091

