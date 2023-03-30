FMCS Announces Columbia River Basin Listening Sessions

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) is holding several upcoming listening sessions so U.S. Government representatives and other stakeholders can hear from the public about their issues and concerns in the Columbia River Basin.

There is strong community interest in finding a long-term, durable plan that represents a comprehensive solution to many of the issues faced by the Columbia River Basin, its people, its habitat, and its many native species. These public listening sessions will inform the ongoing confidential mediation process.

Please see below for upcoming virtual listening sessions and registration information. Three-minute speaking slots will be available to the public on a first come, first served basis. Members of the press are invited to listen.

Friday, March 31, 2023

10 am – 1 pm PT

Register HERE

Monday, April 3, 2023

10 am – 1 pm PT

Register HERE

Thursday, May 25, 2023

10 am – 1 pm PT

Registration info to follow

The U.S. Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service (FMCS) is the nation's premier public agency for dispute resolution and conflict management. FMCS was created by Congress as a neutral and independent government agency upon enactment of the Labor-Management Relations Act of 1947 (Taft-Hartley Act) and mandated to resolve industrial conflict and promote labor-management peace and cooperation, minimizing the impact of these disputes on the free flow of commerce. With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and offices across the country, the agency has a proud track record of decades of effective dispute resolution and conflict management services for employers and unions across industries and work activities in the private, public, and federal sectors. FMCS is also recognized for its success facilitating negotiated rulemaking processes and for its robust employment mediation program in the federal sector as well as its global program, partnering with more than 60 countries to provide international consulting and training. For more on FMCS or to request services, visit www.fmcs.gov

