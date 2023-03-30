GRIPNR Launches Tabletop RPG Gaming Into the Web3 Era With THE GLIMMERING

Phase Two of the Genesis Collection Characters NFTs Mint Today Ready to Play Immediately

NEW ORLEANS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glimmering beckons all who dare! GRIPNR, a technology company bringing tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPGs) to the blockchain, today announced the official launch of their on-chain play platform at play.gripnr.com and The Glimmering , a next-generation TTRPG experience designed to be played with NFT heroes that let players' character progress live on the blockchain.

"For anyone who loves playing RPG's, it's been GRIPNR's mission from day one to bring the magic, excitement and most importantly the community together to play a truly kick-ass game enhanced by the blockchain features," said Brent McCrossen, Co-Founder and CEO of GRIPNR. "The team creating the world of The Glimmering are some of the best in their respective industries, including game design, art, technology and storytelling and we're so excited for players to dive in."

In addition to The Glimmering's official start, today GRIPNR is minting phase two of their Genesis collection of characters all available to play on-chain now.

The Glimmering Experience:

Today, the first six adventures of The Glimmering are available for character levels 1-3. Players can login at play.gripnr.com and find games hosted by GRIPNR-certified Game Masters for a truly VIP introduction to this new world by using the GRIPNR website or mobile app. Rooted in a modified version of the 5th Edition ruleset, players already familiar with D&D can easily transition to The Glimmering without learning a new system.

The Glimmering takes place in a tiny corner in the far north of a world called Asuwa in the Moonstone Empire. It's a world that thrums with magic. Danger lurks everywhere in the world of Asuwa; but fame, glory and riches wait for those willing to take the risk.

"The look and feel of The Glimmering is what sets the stage for the full experience of the game and it was our top priority that the aesthetic was authentic, that the characters were exciting and the story transports players into a world of magic and mystery," said Lead Game Designer, Stephen Radney-MacFarland.

Using the Polygon blockchain, all games will be logged, and players can track character development, loot and campaign progress transparently. As players' characters level-up through gameplay, each character's artwork will morph visually over time based on in-game outcomes, allowing NFT holders to influence their own rarities. Digital collectibles allow players to resell characters, weapons, armor, treasure, and other items acquired through play or purchase.

Phase 2 of the Genesis Collection:



Along with the launch of on-chain play, GRIPNR released additional NFT Heroes in their Phase 2 mint all with hand-drawn attributes designed for not only aesthetics but also gameplay. Every unique hero has individualized attributes including class, ancestry, traits, and background, and members of The Glimmering community who mint the Genesis collection will receive benefits ranging from randomized gift drops, early access to all games on the GRIPNR protocol, and more. If they're not already sold out, players should rush to mint their Genesis heroes today at https://www.theglimmering.com/ for 250 MATIC.

The Glimmering's art direction is led by Justin Kamerer, also known as Angryblue. Justin has designed acclaimed album artwork and posters for rock artists including Metallica, Foo Fighters, Roger Waters, and Mastodon; and has pulled from his experiences to craft a vivid world unlike any other game. Players can expect a brand-new art style that blends familiar design motifs inspired by medieval fantasy settings from existing tabletop RPG games with a punk rock-inspired aesthetic.

GRIPNR has also partnered with Web3 luminary J1mmy.eth. In collaboration with GRIPNR's art team, J1mmy.eth will bring 5 Mutant Apes from his collection into the world of The Glimmering through an exclusive collection of badass mutant villains that will wreak havoc across the Moonstone Empire. Holders of The Glimmering's NFT Genesis Collection will have early access to mint the exclusive collection of Glimmering Mutant Apes coming this Spring.

About GRIPNR

GRIPNR is a Web3 technology company bringing tabletop games to the blockchain. Founded by successful innovators, artists, designers, and tabletop roleplaying game fanatics, GRIPNR's mission is to preserve the magic of classic TTRPGs while expanding player capabilities beyond the traditional gaming world and onto the blockchain. The Glimmering, GRIPNR's first game release, is now live on-chain.

