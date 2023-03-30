Neiman Marcus Celebrated Women's History Month with Exclusive Customer Experiences in All 36 Stores

The integrated luxury retailer partnered with influential female leaders including Veronica Swanson Beard, Veronica Miele Beard, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, and more

DALLAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus has a well-established history of female leadership dating back to its co-founder, Carrie Marcus Neiman, and its majority female representation today. This year, Neiman Marcus honored Women's History Month with in-depth women-led panel discussions that united customers, community leaders, and industry innovators in all 36 Neiman Marcus locations nationwide.

Marisa Brahney, Veronica Swanson Beard, Jodi Kahn, Veronica Miele Beard, and Mia DeMeola at Neiman Marcus Short Hills. (PRNewswire)

"As a majority women-led retailer with a long history dedicated to advancing the careers and wellbeing of women, Neiman Marcus continues to foster a culture of Belonging that supports and encourages female leaders," said Jodi Kahn, VP of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus who served as moderator at the Neiman Marcus Short Hills panel. "We are proud to have a community of powerful female customers and were thrilled that these specially curated events could bring them together to connect with and celebrate fellow innovators, creators, and visionaries."

With over 100 participants across the country, Neiman Marcus' Women's History Month customer events showcased influential female history makers and innovators that are inspiring this generation to be a force for positive change across a variety of industries including fashion, business, community, philanthropy, tech, science, and more. Highlights included:

March 9 , Andrea Mary Marshall , following Neiman Marcus' exclusive launch of the brand last year. Chase Polan , founder of Kypris Beauty, Margaret Merritt , Owner of Margaret Merritt Productions, and Lara McDonald , Owner and Creative Director of Prim Design Company, also spoke on the panel. On Neiman Marcus Scottsdale hosted a panel on "Women in Design." Panelists included founder and designer of Salon 1884,, followingexclusive launch of the brand last year., founder of Kypris Beauty,, Owner of Margaret Merritt Productions, and, Owner and Creative Director of Prim Design Company, also spoke on the panel.

March 15 , Jodi Kahn , Vice President of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus, moderated a private tableside chat at Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard , founders and designers of Veronica Beard , along with Mia DeMeola , a 2023 recipient of the NMG x FSF scholarship. Last month, NMG awarded 10 NMG x FSF scholarships to undergraduate students like DeMeola pursuing careers in sustainable and ethical fashion. On, Vice President of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus, moderated a private tableside chat at Neiman Marcus Short Hills . Participants includedand, founders and designers of, along with, a 2023 recipient of the NMG x FSF scholarship. Last month, NMG awarded 10 NMG x FSF scholarships to undergraduate students like DeMeola pursuing careers in sustainable and ethical fashion.

March 23 , Diana McBride , Senior Associate Publisher of Modern Luxury Rivera Magazine, and best-selling author and activist, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt . The discussion highlighted the debut of her latest New York Times best-selling children's book, Good Night, Sister . On Neiman Marcus Fashion Island hosted a panel on "The Modern Working Woman." Panelists included Brie Olsen, Co-CEO of Pac Sun,, Senior Associate Publisher of Modern Luxury Rivera Magazine, and best-selling author and activist,. The discussion highlighted the debut of her latestbest-selling children's book,

March 23 , Aparna Bawa , Chief Operating Officer at Zoom Video Communications, Lynne Zydowsky , Ph. D., Chief of Science at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, and Devika Patil , Managing Director at Venture Capital Relationship Management Group, Silicon Valley Bank. On Neiman Marcus San Francisco hosted a panel on "Perspectives from Female Leaders in the Tech and Science Industries." Panelists included, Chief Operating Officer at Zoom Video Communications,, Ph. D., Chief of Science at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, and, Managing Director at Venture Capital Relationship Management Group, Silicon Valley Bank.

March 29 , Nathalie Diamantis , President and CEO of Americas at Pomellato. On Neiman Marcus Coral Gables hosted a panel discussion with, President and CEO of Americas at Pomellato.

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has a longstanding commitment to cultivating a culture of Belonging by increasing workforce diversity, advancing workplace equity, and championing inclusive marketplaces. The company's workforce consistently outpaces the U.S. population in racial and gender diversity, with women making up 67% of executive officers and 57% of the board of directors. This week, Neiman Marcus was listed by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023. The retailer received an impressive five-star rating based on criteria like compensation and benefits, work-life balance, and proactive management of a diverse workforce. To further advance workplace equity for women and people of color, NMG recently completed its first Pay Equity Analysis. Results from the analysis will be shared within the company's second annual ESG report in the coming months.

