Parents Announces Winners of 2023 Best for Baby Awards

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents released today its annual Best for Baby Awards , honoring the 60 best products expectant and new parents need to care for their babies in their first year. Covering everything from bottles and diapers to car seats and strollers, the Parents Best for Baby Awards were curated by experts and tested by parents, with recommendations across four categories: nursery, on-the-go, feeding, and bath/health.

"Caregivers have their hands full that first year with a new baby. The last thing they should worry about is what gear to buy and what to skip," said Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief, Parents. "Parents' Best for Baby Awards simplifies their choices so they can ease into parenthood with confidence knowing we've vetted each and every one of these products."

To select this year's winners, Parents' editors, along with 100 caregivers, reviewed and tested more than 300 baby products, evaluating criteria based on ease of use, safety, cost, and overall user satisfaction. In addition, nearly 500 parents were surveyed to determine which tried-and-true products were at the top of their lists. The process for testing and analyzing nominees was created by Parents editors with guidance from a panel of expert judges including: Yamel Belen, R.N., Doula, CLC, Michelle Pratt, founder of Safe in the Seat; Anna Balagtas, founder of Pocket Doula; and Kimberly Seals Allers, founder of Irth App, who helped nominate and evaluate each product.

Among parent testers, the top-rated picks include: Ollie World Alphie Sleepsack, Mam Original Pure Pacifier, Busy Baby Bungee Bib & Utensil Set, Veer Switchback, and Newton Baby The Pregnancy Pillow. To view the full list of winners of the Parents Best for Baby Awards 2023, visit Parents.com .

