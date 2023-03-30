Shimmick Expected to Secure City of Chattanooga's Major Stormwater Management Project

Leading construction contractor anticipates final award following its promising bid

Wet Weather Storage Facility Phase 4 project expected to be complete by October 2025 if accepted

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimmick Construction Company ("Shimmick" or "Company"), a market leader in heavy civil infrastructure, today announced it expects to be awarded a major project in the Chattanooga area, building on the Company's strategic portfolio of projects in the region.

Shimmick recently submitted a promising bid to support the fourth phase of construction for the Wet Weather Storage Facility in Chattanooga. The project would provide inline stormwater storage capacity to protect the city and surrounding communities from stormwater overflows during peak storm events, ensuring the area is equipped to manage sewage that could otherwise pose a threat to the local water supply if left untreated.

"This cutting-edge project comes at a critical time when flooding has become an ever-increasing threat in states across the country," said Steve Richards, Chief Executive Officer of Shimmick. "Shimmick is continually investing in strategic growth through waterway supply chain efficiencies, with water resource facilities and services as a signature aspect of our business. We are thrilled that the city is expected to accept our promising bid for this important project."

The Wet Weather Storage Facility would consist of a 10-million-gallon wastewater storage tank, 30 million gallon per day pump station, odor control system, diversion structure, retaining wall and more. If awarded, the $58 million project is expected to create more than 75 jobs during construction in the community, advance Chattanooga's goals for environmental protection and help ensure flood safety in the region. Shimmick's proposed approach to constructing the facility seeks to minimize construction-related disruption to the local community, environment and wildlife, including a nearby trail system.

The project would join Shimmick's list of other projects in the Southeast region. The Company's $240 million Chickamauga Lock Replacement project, located just two miles away, is expected to improve infrastructure on the Tennessee River and has created more than 475 local jobs during construction.

"Our vast experience and commitment to delivering high-quality work makes us the ideal partner for the Wet Weather Storage Facility Phase 4 project," said Mitch Goldsteen, Executive Chairman of Shimmick Construction. "Shimmick has established a foothold in the Chattanooga area and intends to continue pursuing work that fits the Company's strategic profile, including the upcoming Wet Weather Storage Phase 6 – Hixson Pump Station #1 project."

Shimmick has more than two decades of experience in water management. In 2022, Engineering News Record ranked Shimmick a top contractor in the following relevant categories.

1 st in Dams and Reservoirs

3 rd in Water Supply

8th in Water Treatment and Desalination Plants

City officials are expected to officially award Shimmick the Wet Weather Storage Facility Phase 4 project following the Company's impending bid on a separate phase of the project known as the "Wet Weather Storage Phase 6 – Hixson Pump Station #1" project.

About Shimmick

Shimmick is a heavy civil construction firm and trusted partner providing innovative, cost-effective solutions to meet unique operational and construction challenges. Shimmick has successfully delivered projects across the United States, spanning nearly every civil market segment from bridges and rail transit to dams and wastewater treatment facilities, with construction of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s as one of Shimmick's legacy company signature achievements. Shimmick's ability to self-perform every part of a complex construction project, including foundations and MEP, provides significant value to clients by controlling quality and schedule to deliver projects on time and within budget. Over the past two decades, Shimmick has delivered projects in more than 20 states from coast to coast, with more than 2,500 employees. Learn more at www.Shimmick.com.

