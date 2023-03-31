AAHRPP Accredits Two More Research Organizations, Including Another in China

AAHRPP Accredits Two More Research Organizations, Including Another in China

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has accredited two more research organizations: a nonprofit health system in the American Midwest and another organization in China.

AAHRPP: Setting Global Standards in Human Research Protections (PRNewsfoto/Association for the Accreditati) (PRNewswire)

The newly accredited organizations are:

Allina Health System , Minneapolis, Minnesota

Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China

Like all AAHRPP-accredited organizations, Allina Health and Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine earned the designation by demonstrating that they meet AAHRPP's rigorous standards for conducting high-quality, ethical research and protecting research participants.

"AAHRPP accreditation is a mark of excellence that's recognized by the global research enterprise," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said. "It's also an invitation to join the community of accredited organizations at the forefront of efforts to address today's research challenges and opportunities. Welcome!"

AAHRPP has accredited more than 600 research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers and 70% of U.S. medical colleges are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

Research institutes, clinical research centers and community hospitals also are among those that have attained accreditation.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the international guidelines and laws governing research involving humans in the U.S. and other countries. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Michelle Feige

Executive Vice President

mfeige@aahrpp.org

202-783-1112

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs