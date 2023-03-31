BEACHES® RESORTS RELEASES NEW SENSORY GUIDES AHEAD OF AUTISM ACCEPTANCE MONTH

~The Caribbean's most coveted all-inclusive for families expands its industry leading autism program with all-new resources for guests on the spectrum~

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to the Caribbean's first advanced autism-friendly kids camps, and as the first all-inclusive resort company in the world to complete the rigorous International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and Autism Certification, Beaches® Resorts expands its exemplary autism program with the release of all-new Sensory Guides . Carefully developed by the IBCCES and designed to allow caregivers and guests with cognitive disabilities to more comfortably navigate the on-resort experience based on specific sensory sensitivities, the Sensory Guides comprise extensive resort maps with public areas – such as the resorts' many pools, dining spaces, and sports hubs – rated on a 1-10 scale of sensory stimulation.

"At Beaches Resorts, the word 'inclusive' has dual meanings – one speaks to our business model, and the other speaks to our mission," said Joel Ryan, Group Manager Themed Entertainment and Children's Activities, and a key player in the curation of the program's offerings since its inception. "Our enduring commitment to do more in this very important space, and to do it better, has inspired many new programs across our resorts to create a vacation experience that's safe and comfortable for all. This month, and year round, we're proud to see and hear from guests who, time and time again, trust to bring their families to a Beaches Resort."

Debuting ahead of Autism Acceptance Month, which is celebrated annually during the month of April, Beaches' Sensory Guides add to the brands' thoughtful array of offerings and overarching mission to create an inclusive vacation experience for guests with cognitive disabilities including the autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which affects 1 in every 36 children. Throughout the month of April, all resorts across the Beaches portfolio will offer daily sensory arts and crafts, as well as added activities through the brand's one-of-a-kind partnership with Sesame Street.

Beaches Resorts also offers one-on-one Beaches Buddies, accredited staff members who can join the family for an hour, a day, or for their entire stay, at an additional cost. Additional programs include Beaches' dedicated Culinary Concierge, through which families can pre-plan meals according to dietary preferences and allergies. In 2017, Beaches Resorts evolved their beloved Sesame Street programming to include Julia , a 4-year-old character on the autism spectrum who introduced an exciting new activity for kids - Amazing Art with Julia. Beaches also offers the Island Routes Fast Track Arrival & Departure Service, for an additional fee, securing a professional airport agent to escort families through immigration, customs and security to ensure a seamless airport experience.

In 2017, Beaches Resorts became the first resort company to be designated a Certified Autism Center (CAC); and in 2019, Beaches became the first to attain the Advanced Certified Autism Center (ACAC) designation from the IBCCES. Through the latter designation, the core focus has been directed at Beaches Resorts' Kids Camps and Entertainment and Watersports operations, ensuring at least 80% of customer-facing staff have the requisite knowledge, skills, temperament, and expertise to interact with families and children with special needs, specifically on the autism spectrum. In a recent survey conducted by the IBCCES, 94% of surveyed families shared that they would take more vacations or visit more new places if they had access to autism-trained and certified options.

Coming Soon: A New Specialty Week at Beaches Ocho Rios

Furthering its commitment to inclusivity, the resort company is set to host its first-ever dedicated autism week for loyalty members and guests, inviting families with children on the spectrum to come together at Beaches Ocho Rios in Jamaica from October 9-13, 2023. Guests can look forward to daily arts and crafts with Sesame Street's Julia, fireside chats with autism experts, a private dinner and more, all with the help of a dedicated Beaches Buddy per family.

Families traveling with children on the autism spectrum can find more information on https://www.beaches.com/all-inclusive/autism-friendly/ , including a dedicated toll-free number (1-844-360-9380) to speak with Beaches' Special Services Team, certified by IBCCES, during the planning stages of their vacation. A pre-arrival questionnaire is also available to help the Beaches Resorts team customize a supportive vacation experience.

Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean's most-awarded luxury family all-inclusive vacation experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street gang as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks and enjoy the XBOX® Play Lounges, exclusive Kids Camps and teen nightclubs, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, gourmet restaurants and all with the assurance of Certified Nannies and expertly trained team members. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com .

