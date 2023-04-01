G FUEL Introduces Pickle Juice-Flavored Energy Drink

G FUEL Pickle Juice to Become Core G FUEL Flavor, Accompanied by Extensive Pickle-Themed Merchandise Line

NEW YORK, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL is excited to announce its all-new Game-Changing energy drink, Pickle Juice! Fans can be among the first to get their hands on this briny, delicious new flavor concoction by pre-ordering the limited-edition Collector's Box now at GFUEL.com. Yes, it's real and it's a big dill!

The G FUEL Pickle Juice Collector's Box is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com! (PRNewswire)

"Pickle Juice was actually intended to be among the first three flavors G FUEL launched back in 2012, but the pickle flavor technology just wasn't there yet," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We know our fans have been clamoring for a pickle juice-flavored energy drink, because what's more refreshing and energizing than brine?"

G FUEL Pickle Juice is sugar free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

Along with the G FUEL Pickle Juice Collector's Box, which includes a 40-serving Tub and exclusive 16 oz Shaker Cup, aficionados can bring their pickle passion to life like never before with the G FUEL Pickle Juice Collection, which includes must-have items like shirts, swimsuits, tote bags, pillows and other products that are too good to be true!

Not only is Pickle Juice one of the most glorious flavor profiles of all time, there are many reasons why G FUEL chose it as its next taste sensation. Pickles are:

A romatic

P leasing to the touch

R eally fun to look at

I conic

L ikable

F un

O ptimized for crunch

O n-trend

L aughably delicious

Sensational

Don't get stuck holding an empty jar! Pre-order G FUEL Pickle Juice now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 344,000 5-Star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, Sentinels Esports, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

