Greg Lindberg Discusses Wellness Journey on Nationally Syndicated Program Daily Flash

ORLANDO, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Lindberg, entrepreneur, philanthropist and author, was invited this week on the nationally syndicated program Daily Flash to discuss his wellness journey, reversing the aging process and his latest book 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership.

During the appearance, Lindberg discussed his journey of transforming his mind and body through fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition and other regimens, an experience he highlights in his book 633 Days Inside.

"A few years ago, I started fasting, exercising, taking cold showers and eating healthier," shared Lindberg during the show. "As a result of this new health and wellness routine, I have been feeling stronger, healthier, energetic and more focused."

Daily Flash is a nationally distributed program focused on health, beauty, finance and entertainment. The show airs on 58 markets nationwide and garners between 5.9 to 6.9 million viewers each week.

Lindberg shared that he achieved better health and wellness by incorporating hormesis, a phenomenon in which small to moderate stressors like fasting, cold exposure, exercise, and nutrition provide beneficial effects to the body when the harmful stressors are small.

"These kinds of hormetic experiences allow the body to become comfortable with the uncomfortable," shared Lindberg. "I have seen this concept work firsthand and want to inspire others to take their health and wellness seriously to live healthier and longer."

Lindberg relies on the power of science as a guide for transforming his body and mind using the hormetic concept. His goal is to empower people to unlock their greatness through wellness, longevity and leadership.

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. Through his successful career, Lindberg has reimagined and transformed hundreds of businesses, employed thousands of people, empowered leaders and impacted communities through philanthropic efforts. His experiences as a leader and challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success as an author of two books: Failing Early & Failing Often: How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage and 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership. For more information on Greg Lindberg's life, books and work, visit GregLindberg.com.

