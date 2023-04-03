Mazda Reports March Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 34,778 vehicles, an increase of 5.3 percent compared to March 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 88,384 vehicles; an increase of 7.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in March, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 5.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,309 vehicles in March, an increase of 20 percent compared to March 2022.

Sales Highlights

Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 4,010 vehicles sold.

Best-ever March sales of CX-30 with 6,779 vehicles sold.

2nd best-ever March sales of CX-5 with 16,612 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 5,470 vehicles, a decrease of 5.9 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales total 11,326 vehicles; a decrease of 12.3 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 7,105 vehicles, an increase of 83.2 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 19,264 vehicles; an increase of 69.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























March March YOY % % MTD

March March YOY % % MTD



2023 2022 Change DSR

2023 2022 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,872 3,053 (5.9) % (5.9) %

7,295 9,492 (23.1) % (23.1) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,182 1,050 12.6 % 12.6 %

3778 3,704 2.0 % 2.0 %

Mazda 3 HB 1,690 2,003 (15.6) % (15.6) %

3517 5,788 (39.2) % (39.2) %























Mazda6 0 14 (100.0) % (100.0) %

0 325 (100.0) % (100.0) %























MX-5 Miata 1,083 663 63.3 % 63.3 %

2,590 1,605 61.4 % 61.4 %

MX-5 583 162 259.9 % 259.9 %

1343 524 156.3 % 156.3 %

MXR 500 501 (0.2) % (0.2) %

1247 1,081 15.4 % 15.4 %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 6,779 3,343 102.8 % 102.8 %

19870 9,494 109.3 % 109.3 %

CX-5 16,612 21,645 (23.3) % (23.3) %

38727 50,653 (23.5) % (23.5) %

CX-9 3,151 4,148 (24.0) % (24.0) %

9836 10,463 (6.0) % (6.0) %

CX-50 4,010 56 7060.7 % 7060.7 %

9764 56 17335.7 % 17335.7 %

MX-30 4 101 (96.0) % (96.0) %

15 180 (91.7) % (91.7) %

C90 252 0 - -

269 0 - -

C9P 15 0 - -

18 0 - -

CARS 3,955 3,730 6.0 % 6.0 %

9,885 11,422 (13.5) % (13.5) %

TRUCKS 30,823 29,293 5.2 % 5.2 %

78,499 70,846 10.8 % 10.8 %























TOTAL 34,778 33,023 5.3 % 5.3 %

88,384 82,268 7.4 % 7.4 %













































*Selling Days 27 27





75 75





























