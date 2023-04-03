OTG Unveils Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport's First Transforming Dining Concept alongside Crisp & Green and Reimagined Mill City Tavern

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTG, the hospitality group responsible for evolving the airport dining experience across the country, today announced its expansion at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) with the opening of four innovative concepts. Following its initial makeover of Concourse G – which introduced over 43,000 square feet of elevated dining and retail programs and secured MSP's 2013 distinction of "Best Food & Beverage Program in North America" from Airports Council International – OTG has advanced the airport's guest experience even further by once again showcasing some of the region's finest chefs and artisans. Notably featured within this newly developed footprint is the debut of MSP's first transforming concept, which treats travelers to a beloved breakfast spot in the morning, before metamorphosing into a highly customizable, fast-casual dining experience by lunchtime. These recent additions round out the completion of OTG's latest project within Concourse G's Pod 5, where the company has also launched locations for both Cibo Express Gourmet Markets and Starbucks.

OTG Unveils Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport's First Transforming Dining Concept

"OTG has a proven track record of enriching the guest experience through tireless innovation at the intersection of tech and hospitality. We're excited to continue our expansion at MSP by introducing new concepts that are a direct reflection of Minneapolis' thriving local restaurant scene and employ a forward-thinking approach to optimizing the terminal space," says Rick Blatstein, CEO of OTG.

The expansion of OTG's hospitality footprint will continue to be powered by its industry-leading flo™ Xgen technology, which enables customers to place their food and beverage orders through a mobile platform across all OTG restaurants, retail markets and food halls. From wherever the order is placed, the platform's contactless payment allows users to complete their transaction with either a credit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Venmo or PayPal, all with one click. OTG is thrilled to increase access to these features with the goal of providing a safe, convenient and unparalleled customer experience within Concourse G, while also enhancing restaurant operations for each of its MSP partners.

Poppy's Bagels & Custom Burger (Terminal 1, Concourse G)

Having identified a unique opportunity to bring travelers even more variety by maximizing designated airport hospitality spaces, OTG designed a first-of-its-kind restaurant location for MSP that plays host to not one, but two, fast-casual dining experiences. The first is breakfast concept Poppy's Bagels, which offers freshly baked New York-style bagels and homemade spreads with simple, high-quality ingredients. After 10:30am, travelers will witness a complete transformation of the Poppy's menu, kitchen staff, ordering experience and visual identity when the venue fully converts to OTG's all-day dining concept, Custom Burgers. With a burger for everyone – from bacon double cheeseburgers, to Impossible meat vegan patties, to a local MSP burger with cheese curds – Custom Burger lives up to its name. All selections feature fresh, high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and are served with signature crinkle-cut fries.

Mill City Tavern (Terminal 1, Concourse G)

After a three year hiatus, a reimagined Mill City Tavern returns to Concourse G with 4,500 square feet of newly designed dining space overlooking the MSP airfield. The seasonal bistro fare is a celebration of Minneapolis' undeniable reputation for fresh local produce and hearty cuisine, as well as the region's Nordic origins: rustic yet refined dishes blending robust flavors with creative presentation. Menu highlights include a wild rice crusted walleye, fried cheese curds, roasted cauliflower and grilled ribeye, while a complementary list of locally sourced beers and spirits champion the up-and-coming craft brewery and distillery footprints across the Twin Cities. From the moment guests take a seat at Mill City Tavern, they will find themselves fully immersed within the rich culinary culture and lively, inviting atmosphere of Minneapolis and the greater Midwest region.

Crisp & Green (Terminal 1, Concourse G)

Since its founding in 2016, CRISP & GREEN has carved out a unique space for itself in the healthy fast casual sector. The brand continues to cement its reputation and marketplace position as a provider of convenient and craveable grain bowls, salads, smoothies and more that are handcrafted with consciously sourced ingredients. On a mission to provide food that fuels, the fast casual restaurant is committed to changing the wellness and wellbeing of customers by delivering an exceptional experience from the moment they walk in the doors.

About OTG

OTG develops and operates restaurants, retail markets and food halls in airports throughout North America. With more than 350 locations across 22 terminals in 10 of the world's busiest travel hubs, OTG continues to elevate the passenger-terminal relationship by merging state-of-the-art technology with farm-to-terminal dining, award-winning cuisine, carefully curated food and retail options, world-class hospitality, and a striking redesign of the terminal space. Founded in Philadelphia in 1996, OTG serves hundreds of millions of passengers annually. For more information, visit www.otgexp.com.

