JENNIFER LOPEZ LAUNCHES DELOLA SPRITZES & COCKTAILS

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Lopez is proud to announce the creation of THE HOUSE OF DELOLA LLC, a company she founded to launch unique, mixology-level ready-to-enjoy cocktails designed for elegant, effortless entertaining as part of a thoughtful lifestyle. Delola offers premium spirit-based, full-flavored, crafted cocktails that are made with natural botanicals, are gluten free and lower calorie than traditional cocktails, and are served in beautifully-crafted glass bottles designed for easy sharing when entertaining friends and family – just open, pour over ice and serve.

The first release, "DELOLA SPRITZ" is available in three original cocktails: BELLA BERRY SPRITZ made with berry, hibiscus and premium vodka; a full-bodied cocktail with notes of red berries, hibiscus and citrus. PALOMA ROSA SPRITZ made with grapefruit, elderflower and premium tequila; an elevated Paloma with notes of ripe, luscious grapefruit, rich elderflower and a dash of salt. And L'ORANGE SPRITZ made with orange, passionfruit and premium amaro; an ode to the Italian spritzes with notes of bright, delicious fruit perfectly balanced with the bitterness of amaro. Delola will be available in 750ml and 375ml premium embossed glass bottles and will be sold in fine grocery and spirits establishments, restaurants, and bars beginning in April with a continued roll out throughout spring. The company will launch in the United States and expand globally in the years to come. Beam Suntory, a leading global spirits company, is a minority investor in Delola and has been named Delola's global distribution partner. For more information, please visit @Delola on Instagram or its web site www.DelolaLife.com.

Known for her strong work ethic, Jennifer still prioritizes balance, and between projects she makes time for friends and family. For Jennifer, when it's time to unwind with her friends, it's time for Lola, a longtime nickname that reflects her more playful, carefree side. In those times, Jennifer "Lola" enjoys a glass of rosé, champagne or light cocktail. One of her favorite places to unwind is the Italian coast, where she discovered spritzes. Jennifer was inspired to develop her own refreshing and flavorful spritzes – delicious, spirit-based cocktails free from artificial colors and without all the sugars traditional spritzes can contain, crafted with natural botanicals and about as much alcohol as a glass of wine. Delola is something she can enjoy when unwinding and entertaining friends while still being true to her thoughtful lifestyle.

Ms. Lopez stated, "I love entertaining and to relax and unwind with friends, but never found a drink that was right for me. I was in search of something that I could enjoy that fit the thoughtful way that I live my life. When I didn't find it, I decided to create Delola. My goals were better ingredients, better taste, fewer calories than traditional cocktails, and one simple pour. Something easy, fun, fresh and delicious. I knew that if I was looking, others were too. Delola gives people the freedom to enjoy – free from the cutting, squeezing, and mixing, free from the stress of entertaining, free to make ordinary moments extraordinary. Each one is bottled up in a beautiful glass bottle and ready to serve. Just pour over ice and enjoy. I started this journey two years ago and I'm so excited to finally share Delola with the world."

Jennifer began developing Delola in 2020 in collaboration with drinks industry veterans, Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan and her manager and business partner Benny Medina. Jennifer brought in globally renowned mixologist Lynnette Marrero to collaborate on these unique cocktails. Lynnette was voted 2021 "World's Best Bartender" by her peers around the world and is known for her ability to create the finest, most delicious world-class crafted cocktails. Jennifer and the Delola team are also working to develop a scholarship program that will contribute money towards higher education for women who might not otherwise be able to receive that education.

Jenna Fagnan, co-founder of Delola stated, "Ken and I have been inspired by Jennifer's hands-on approach to building the Delola business. What Jennifer is bringing to consumers is something that has been missing from the market. We all live busy lives and it is nice to know you now don't need to be friends with the world's best mixologist to get the world's best cocktails. You can just pick up a bottle of Delola to host your friends, or to spoil yourself just a bit. We all deserve world-class crafted, delicious cocktails made with natural botanicals and without all the calories of a traditional, high-proof cocktail. Delola is what many of us have been seeking."

Co-Founder Ken Austin noted, "Jennifer's work ethic ranks up there with the best and we've worked closely together for over two years to ensure we are bringing the very best product and an exciting, engaging brand to the world. Jennifer pays attention to every detail and won't settle for anything less than the best. Every detail from the brand's name to its elegant bottle with meaningful embossing, to the fine liquids are led by Jennifer and her vision for the brand. We are excited for the world to try Delola. It's all in the bottle, delicious and effortless, just pour over ice."

The Delola bottle is embossed with the "Delola Crest" which was inspired by the Bronx crest, Jennifer's hometown, and with lions and ivy vines around the beautiful labels that Jennifer art directed. Jennifer and Lynnette collaborated on flavors that Jennifer loves and that they felt would be perfect for entertaining and pairing with food.

Jessica Spence, North America President of Beam Suntory, stated, "When Jennifer, Benny, Ken and Jenna came to us with the Delola concept, we immediately knew we wanted to be involved. Our partnership with Delola is part of our larger global RTD strategy and Delola is the perfect complement to the brands in our portfolio. We are incredibly excited to leverage our capabilities to bring Delola's unique proposition to consumers and make it a tremendous success."

Delola will be available starting April in three delicious expressions, all approximately 110 calories or less per serving: Bella Berry Spritz (10.5% ABV), Paloma Rosa Spritz (11.5% ABV), and L'Orange Spritz (10.5% ABV). Delola comes in 750ml (SRP $22.99) and 375ml (SRP $11.99) beautiful, embossed glass bottles.

Wayne Chaplin, CEO of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits stated, "Jennifer Lopez is someone we know and admire as a global multi-talented artist and entrepreneur. People around the world love her for many reasons and we are thrilled to represent Delola in the United States with Jennifer, Benny, Ken, Jenna, and our partners at Beam Suntory. We have known and worked with Ken and Jenna who have created iconic brands such as Teremana Tequila with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey with Conor McGregor and Avion Tequila. Launching Delola created by such an iconic team will undoubtedly be another great success."

"Delola has been an exciting and inspiring journey and I am incredibly proud of what we are about to bring to people around the world," added Ms. Lopez.

About Delola Ready to Enjoy Spritz Cocktails

Delola Ready to Enjoy Spritz Cocktails was founded by international artist, actor, and entrepreneur Jennifer Lopez, her business partner Benny Medina and global drinks veterans Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan. The name DELOLA came from a long-time nickname given to Ms. Lopez; "Lola" thus Delola or "from Lola". With three expressions – Bella Berry Spritz crafted with Premium Vodka, berry and hibiscus, Paloma Rosa Spritz crafted with Premium Tequila, grapefruit and elderflower and L'Orange Spritz crafted with Amaro, Orange and Passionfruit. Each product comes in 375ml (SRP $11.99) and 750ml bottles (SRP $22.99). The liquids are spirit-based and made with natural botanicals, ranging from 10.5% (21 proof) to 11.5% alcohol (23 proof), are approximately 110 calories or less per 5oz serving, and are gluten free. Beam Suntory is a minority investor and global distribution partner for Delola which will be sold in the finest grocery and spirit stores, restaurants and bars in The United States beginning April. Visit @Delola on Instagram or its website www.DelolaLife.com.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to inform consumers as they make choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

