PeterMD and Dr. Uzzi Reiss, MD Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Female Hormone Therapy and Anti-Aging with the launch of PetraMD, their female focused HRT telemedicine clinic

TULSA, Okla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeterMD, one of the largest telemedicine providers in North America focusing on Testosterone Replacement Therapy and Male Hormone Optimization Therapy, today announced a partnership with Dr. Uzzi Reiss, MD, called "The Godfather of Anti-Aging" who runs a world-renowned anti-aging clinic in Beverly Hills. Dr. Uzzi is now the Chief Medical Officer of both PeterMD and PetraMD. Together, they will work at the national scale to bring the best of hormone optimization and whole-body healthcare to men and women across North America.

Dr. Uzzi is a true pioneer in the areas of hormone optimization and anti-aging medicine having become a mainstay in the industry serving A-list celebrities and patients throughout California. Partnering with PeterMD and PetraMD, he will become an incredible asset to a much wider network as both brands expand their telemedicine practice across North America.

"We've experienced unbelievable growth in the male demographic because our compounding pharmacies are vertically integrated. Because of that, we offer the most competitive prices on the market. Now, with Dr. Uzzi at the helm, our treatments, our outcomes for men AND women, are going to push past the cutting edge of anti-aging hormone therapies," said Glenn Dennis, CEO of PeterMD and PetraMD.

According to Precedence Research, the global hormone replacement therapy market size is predicted to hit around USD 53.9 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. Additionally, the menopause indication segment accounted for 48% of revenue share in the same study. It's estimated that 85% of perimenopausal and menopausal women experience a wide array of symptoms that clinically impact quality of life. PetraMD along with Dr. Uzzi expect to have the most impact into this segment as they grow equitable access to female hormone replacement therapies and address the glaring shortfalls in traditional medicine.

"We are just getting started. Launching PetraMD effectively doubles our total addressable market and will allow us to continue our rapid rate of expansion across all HRT sectors. We can provide access to levels of treatments that until now have been reserved for the elite. I'll be focusing on driving our market and impression shares across all female demographics to solidify our footprint in this segment for our investors," said Cutter Streeby, Chief Growth Officer of both companies.

